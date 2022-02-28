Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) is working on a number of bills during the short budget session.
Friday was the last day for bills to be introduced. And in a budget session, there’s only so much time to devote to legislation other than appropriations.
This week, work on the budget will further dominate much of the legislator’s time.
“I am working diligently to deliver a responsible and balanced appropriations bill as we head into this Budget Session with Wyoming’s revenue picture in a better place than original estimates,” Newsome said. “Debate on this key topic will take place next week.”
Still, she said she’s spending time on a number of other bills as well.
“As a member of the House Education Committee, I am working on a number of bills that are critical to economic and workforce development for our community,” she said. “House Bill 31, Wyoming’s tomorrow scholarship program, is a key measure designed to support nontraditional students looking to go to college after they turn 24.
“This is a key piece of legislation that will help boost the Cody area by providing the region with workers with the credentials and skills needed in the workplace,” she said.
If passed, the bill will provide up to $7,200 in scholarship funding for individuals.
American Recovery Plan Act funds will be a part of the discussion this session, and Newsome said she is committed to ensuring smart investment and good stewardship of these funds.
“We must focus on building prosperity in District 24,” she said.
Tourism bill
Newsome, who is also a six-year member of the Wyoming Tourism Board and 20-year member of the Park County Travel Council, which allocates lodging tax revenue, late last week helped kill a proposed budget amendment that would have cut $6 million from the Wyoming Tourism Board’s budget request.
The Wyoming Tourism Board oversees the Wyoming Office of Tourism, the state agency tasked with promoting Wyoming as an attractive travel destination. The money will be used specifically for advertising to recruit visitors to the lesser-known travel destinations in the state.
“In today’s world, people are marketed to every day, and if Wyoming is not marketing itself, people will go other places for their vacations,” Newsome said in a news release. “While keeping all our favorite spots to ourselves might sound nice, the reality is our local Wyoming communities rely heavily on tourism dollars.
“In Park County, 30% of sales tax dollars come from tourism, and we put those dollars to good use for citizens of Park County.”
