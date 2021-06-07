The Shoshone National Forest has a new face at the helm of the Natural Resources, GIS and Planning programs. On May 10, LeAnn Colburn joined the Shoshone National Forest as the resources staff officer after eight years on the Ashley National Forest in northeastern Utah.
Colburn started her career with the Forest Service as one of the environmental coordinators on the Ottawa National Forest in the upper peninsula of Michigan. After three and a half years, she moved west to the Ashley National Forest as the forest environmental coordinator. During her time at the Ashley National Forest, Colburn had the opportunity to take on three short-term assignments: one as the staff officer for Planning, GIS, Heritage, and Recreation programs on the Ashley National Forest; one as a staff officer for Natural Resources and Planning programs on the Colville National Forest; and most recently, as the acting district ranger for the Shasta Lake District on the Shasta Trinity National Forest.
Prior to working for the Forest Service, Colburn was involved with natural resource management and planning by working for a private consulting company in lake and watershed management in Wisconsin and Michigan, as an environmental planner for a seven-county region in southeast Wisconsin, and as a field-going soil scientist for National Resources Conservation Science in northeast Illinois.
“I am honored and humbled to become the staff officer for Natural Resources on the Shoshone National Forest,” Colburn said. “My first visit to Cody was in the fall of 2014, and I knew at that time that Cody was a place I could call home.”
Colburn, a native of Michigan, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a master’s degree in Agronomy and Soils. During her spare time, she enjoys fishing and boating, exploring backroads with her Jeep, spending time with her dogs, horses, and cross-country skiing.
As America’s first national forest, the Shoshone National Forest has 2.4 million acres of diverse terrain and a mission to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the forest to meet the needs of present and future generations.
