Park County has been spared from most of the havoc COVID-19 has waged on higher density locations in the United States, with minimal hospitalizations and no deaths.
But how has it compared to similar-sized communities in rural America?
Looking at five counties in the West with similar population density, proximity to a sizable metropolitan area, and tourist culture, Park County looks good in some areas, less so in others.
These locations are Sheridan County, Silver Bow County, Mont., Meade County, S.D., Cassia County, Idaho, and Union County, Ore. Sheridan, Butte, Mont., Sturgis, S.D., La Grande, Ore., and Burley, Idaho., are the largest city in each county.
Park County sits below the median among these six counties for total cases.
But of the six counties, Park County is the second worst for average daily rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents with 4.4. This number, however, is dwarfed by Cassia, which comes in at 37 per day.
The Cassia County School District recently announced plans for reopening its schools in the fall.
Sheridan, which has largely dropped off in its presence of the virus after an initial rough start, has four active cases and 32 total cases. Park County has had 102 total cases, of which 18 are active.
The U.S. average daily new case rate per 100,000 people is 20, the fifth highest in the world.
Of these counties, Union has had two deaths from the virus, and Meade and Cassia have one apiece. Park County and the others have had none. There have been 146,584 deaths attributed to the virus in America as of June 26, by far the most in the world.
The U.S. has had the most cases of the virus in the world with 4.2 million, for an average of one in every 77 people testing positive.
Park County has the third best rate in the group for total case rate per population, with one in every 287 residents testing positive for the virus. Cassia, which has had 409 total cases in its 24,030-person county, has an average of one in every 59 residents testing positive.
Silver Bow, with a population of 34,915 and 39 total cases, has the lowest rate with one in every 895 residents testing positive. Although Silver Bow has been relatively quiet for cases throughout the pandemic, Montana set a state record for the most new cases in one day with 224 reported Saturday. Silver Bow reported four new cases on Sunday and has 21 active cases.
Park County has had eight new cases over the past three days.
It has also had the second-most new cases over the past week with 16. Once again, this number was only dwarfed by Cassia, which came in at 53.
Meade County, which has had 65 total cases, featured only five new cases in the past week.
In June, the Sturgis City Council decided the city will hold its annual motorcycle rally in August that draws around 500,000 attendees per year.
Montana, Wyoming and Oregon have all seen an increase in the number of new cases over the last 14-day period when compared to the previous two weeks. Last week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown set a mandate requiring face mask use in indoor gyms and stricter social gathering limits.
There were 1,297 new cases in the United States in the past week, for an average of 40 new cases per population of 28,000 people.
Wastewater tests
Cody is testing sewage water for COVID-19. In a wastewater-based epidemiology test performed in early July, it was found 0.3% of residents were shedding the virus in the city, with a 95% confidence interval that the number fell between 0.1-0.8%.
In Jackson, it was also found 0.3% of residents shed the virus, with a confidence interval of 0.1-1.1%. Laramie had the lowest numbers of the bunch with 0.2% shedding, and an interval of 0.1-0.6%.
Many health officials have suspected the actual number of coronavirus cases is much larger than the number of confirmed cases.
Around the time of the latest sewage test there were 24 confirmed cases in Cody. A recent British Medical Journal study found 59% of coronavirus patients showed a presence of the virus in their stool, which if held consistent for Cody, would mean there have been 53 total cases in the city. To date, there have only been 31 confirmed cases in Cody.
