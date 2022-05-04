Many Park County homeowners are going to be seeing big hikes in their property taxes for 2022 due to the sky-high prices properties reached last year.
Park County Assessor Pat Meyer said in a news release Tuesday that property taxes for many owners could rise 25-45% when they receive their assessments in the coming days.
The assessments shipped out Wednesday. Meyer expected Monday to be their big day getting responses and concerns about the increase.
The average residential rate increase is 24% countywide. The in-town Cody average increase is 23%, while rural Cody is 26%. On the North Fork, the average increase was 25%, while Meeteetse and Clark were the outliers with 13% and 14% hikes, respectively. In-town Powell the average is 21%, and 26% in rural Powell.
Meyer said the usual increase is 5-7%.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” he said.
To avoid that such a steep hike will happen in the future, he’s proposing state legislators put a cap on yearly increases.
“We cannot control the skyrocketing value of our property, but I believe we may be able to limit the tax increases with sensible legislation – and I’m continuing my efforts to do just that,” Meyer said in the release.
In 2021, buyers invested nearly $294 million in Park County properties – spending $100 million or roughly 50% more than they did in 2019. During that two-year period, the average sales price of residential and commercial properties leapt from $262,000 to more than $376,000.
Property sales and values did jump in 2020, as more people moved in from out of state, but it wasn’t anything like 2021.
In an example Meyer provided, one Cody-area home that sold for less than $400,000 in 2019 fetched more than $800,000 last year. Another rural home that the assessor’s office had valued at roughly $700,000 sold for almost twice that amount in the same time frame.
Meyer, who has served in the assessor’s office for four decades, said he’s never seen anything like what’s happened in the past couple of years.
“Park County is a great place to live, and the rest of the country seems to have discovered Wyoming, bringing a lot of purchasing power with them,” Meyer said.
Locals are paying more as well, he said, and inflation is also playing a big role.
Meyer said rising property values aren’t solely a negative. Homeowners gain equity, school and other districts will have more funding as well as local governments, although a sharp increase in oil and gas values is set to provide a bigger boost than rising land values.
Meyer noted the expected increase in funding when discussing proposed increases for elected officials in the county at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting. He also predicted the sharp increase in property values to lead to a larger number of owners contesting their valuations.
Some owners will find the hikes shocking, Meyer said. He said he finds the increases hard to accept, too – the value of his own home rose about 35% from last year – but his hands are tied. State law requires assessors to set fair-market values using a uniform system that factors in comparable sales data, replacement costs and depreciation.
“We do not set the market – we follow it,” Meyer said.
While he and his staff have tried to stay conservative with their assessments, there’s no avoiding the fact that sales prices once considered aberrations are becoming the norm in Park County.
The average residence in Cody went for less than $260,000 in 2018, but sold for nearly $379,000 last year (up 46%). In Powell, the average home sale jumped from about $200,000 in 2018 to nearly $270,000 in 2021 (up 35%).
“I wish I could have just inched assessed values up this year, but this happened so quickly,” Meyer said. “We can’t turn into a Teton County.”
There the median home price recently topped $4 million.
He suggested capping annual property value increases somewhere between 5-15% for properties that remain substantially the same. Instituting such a limit might require an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution, but Meyer believes state residents would support such a change.
“We’ve got to protect ourselves a little bit,” he said.
Any property owners with questions about their assessed valuations can contact the Park County Assessor’s Office.
