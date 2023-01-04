A former Cody resident, Joseph Carl Underwood, who is facing multiple charges including the disposal of a dead human body, was recently found competent to stand trial by a doctor with the Wyoming State Hospital on Dec. 8, despite the ruling of a Laramie County judge in June that Underwood was incompetent.
The issue of Underwood’s competency is not settled, however, as Park County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Skoric has taken the issue to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Underwood’s case is currently in Park County Circuit Court, but Skoric, in the case he filed with the Supreme Court in September of last year, questioned whether the Circuit Court has jurisdiction to make a competency determination for a defendant charged with a felony.
Skoric then asked the Supreme Court to compel Circuit Court Judge Joseph Darrah to hold a preliminary hearing, which could get Underwood’s case transferred to Park County District Court.
According to documents submitted to the Supreme Court, Darrah did not hold a preliminary hearing in the Underwood case so the Wyoming State Hospital could complete a competency evaluation of him.
The Supreme Court has not yet issued an opinion on the matter.
Shortly after the Wyoming State Hospital sent the report to Park County Circuit Court on Dec. 8, Underwood’s attorney Timothy Blatt, challenged the finding that Underwood was competent to stand trial.
Blatt filed a motion requesting the court allow another competency evaluation to be completed, preferably by an examiner of Underwood and his counsel’s choosing.
In the motion, Blatt requested the evaluation to be performed by two forensic psychologists — the same psychologists who declared Underwood incompetent in Laramie County, the motion said.
The state, represented by Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield, objected to Blatt’s motion on the grounds that the Wyoming State Hospital doctor who ruled Underwood competent was a forensic psychologist as well.
In Hatfield’s motion, he also argued that Wyoming state statute authorizes the appointment of only one examiner to evaluate a defendant’s fitness to proceed.
“Nowhere is it mentioned ... that a defendant may designate two separate examiners for the purpose of two separate and simultaneous evaluations or a joint evaluation to be submitted to the court,” the motion said.
Following the dismissal of charges in Laramie County due to Underwood’s alleged incompetency, charges where then filed against Underwood in Park County in July of last year.
He was charged with one count of disposing of a dead human body, one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, one count of interference with a peace officer and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
Underwood was initially charged with first-degree murder in Laramie County following allegations that he had strangled and killed his girlfriend in his apartment in Cheyenne in 2019.
He was arrested in November of 2019 following the discovery of human remains by a hunter in a rural location between Meeteetse and Cody on WY 120 south near milepost 67, the affidavit said.
As a deputy attempted to secure the crime scene, Underwood was found at the scene in his vehicle. Upon noticing the deputy, Underwood proceeded to drive toward the deputy and his vehicle.
He subsequently led the deputy and several other law enforcement officers on a chase at approximately 80 mph headed east, the affidavit said.
After he finally pulled over to the side of the road, a standoff occurred between Underwood and officers when he held a handgun to his head, threatening to commit suicide, the affidavit said.
Once officers got the gun away from Underwood, he was arrested, and during an interview, he admitted to transporting a dead body and depositing it between Meeteetse and Cody, the affidavit said.
As of Jan. 3, Underwood remains in the Park County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.