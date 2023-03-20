As food prices increase and supply chain issues impact what is available at the grocery store, more Cody residents than ever are turning to Cody Cupboard for help.
Last year, the number of individuals receiving help from the food pantry increased by 172% from 1,469 in 2021 to 3,992 in 2022, according to statistics provided by Cody Cupboard board chair Dan Schein.
“Usage is definitely going up,” he said. “Every month of 2022, we saw higher usage than in 2021.”
The 3,992 individuals served by Cody Cupboard in 2022 included 1,638 households, 2,739 adults and 1,253 children, Schein said.
In comparison, during 2021, the pantry served 654 households, 997 adults and 472 children, he said.
In just one year, the number of households served increased by 150%, the number of adults by 175%, and the number of children by 165%.
Schein said he has noticed “the changing face” of food pantry patrons in recent years, with numerous first-time customers and an increasing number of young families. He attributed this to the financial pressures many families are facing.
“If younger families have to make choices between paying their rent, paying a car loan or feeding their family, that’s a tough battle and an impossible choice,” he said. “We’re here to provide an option for them and make those hard decisions a little bit easier.”
Schein noted Cody Cupboard was not immune to the economic pressures facing many of its customers.
“Not only is the pricing of food impacting us, but availability as well,” he said. “When you go to the grocery store and can’t find the things you want on the shelf, we have the same problem.”
As such, Schein said the pantry has had to be flexible when purchasing food, from substituting generic products with more expensive brand-name products to reducing selections of certain items.
“Take something like spaghetti sauce, for example,” he said. “Where we may have had four or five different selections in the past, now we have three.”
But while the pressures facing the pantry have increased in the past year, it continues to thrive thanks to community support, Schein said. In 2022, Cody Cupboard shelves were filled with 35,512 pounds of donated food, compared to 29,245 pounds in 2021. This means food donations increased by 21% year-to-year.
“Donations are steady, but they’re different from how they were in the past,” he said. “Last year, we held our annual food drive for the first time in a few years and we got a nice amount, but it wasn’t like it was pre-Covid. But at the same time, we saw other food and financial donations increase throughout the year, so everything kind of balanced out.”
During the 2022 food drive, Cody Cupboard collected 5,800 pounds of food, which was far below the last food drive in 2019, when 15,000 pounds were collected, according to previous Enterprise reporting.
Schein said it was “too soon to tell” what the coming year was going to look like for Cody Cupboard, but he said he appreciated the community’s continued support in helping provide food to those who need it most.
“We’ll continue to be there for the community, and we know the community will continue to be there for us,” he said.
Cody Cupboard was formed in 1987 with the mission to “reduce hunger in the Cody area by providing food assistance to those in need and by engaging in outreach and advocacy,” according to its website. Community members are invited to visit as often as every two weeks to pick up necessary food items, Schein said.
For information on how to make food and/or financial donations to Cody Cupboard, visit https://codycupboard.com/donations/. The pantry also welcomes and appreciates volunteers including cleaning, stocking and distribution crews, Schein said.
