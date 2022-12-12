A Billings man was arrested Nov. 24 after allegedly attempting to rob his mother and brother’s home in Cody for a second time, following an Oct. 25 burglary of $500 in cash, two pistols, 40 Heston belt buckles and a collectible toy tank valued at $500.
Jerimiah M. Swanson, 41, was charged with four felonies, two for the offense committed on Oct. 25 and two for the offense committed on Nov. 24. The charges included one count of aggravated burglary, one count of theft, one count of burglary and one count of possessing burglar’s tools.
Writing about the events on Nov. 24, Park County Deputy Sheriff Clayton Creel said in the affidavit, “It appears [Swanson] entered the house by the same method as the original burglary ... . It also appears [Swanson] covered up one of the new cameras [the brother] had placed in the house after the initial burglary.”
Following a two-day trip to Billings in October, Swanson’s mother and brother returned to their Cody home to find an open window and a step stool below the window.
They discovered cash was missing from the mother’s sock drawer. A Smith and Wesson .357 caliber revolver and a Derringer .22 caliber pistol were also missing, the affidavit said.
The brother told Creel he believed Swanson had stolen the items.
“He said it would have had to be someone who knew where those items were at specifically,” the affidavit said. “He had cameras around the house, which further led him to believe the suspect was his brother ... as he knew where the cameras were located.”
Swanson was not arrested for the Oct. 25 events until he was caught on Nov. 24, when Swanson’s brother called police at 9:43 p.m. to report he observed someone pulling into his driveway and turning off the headlights.
Though the brother was out of town at the time, he saw the vehicle through a camera connected to his cellphone.
“We were updated through dispatch that there was a person observed inside the house through another camera,” Park County Deputy Sheriff Tom Toohey wrote in the affidavit. “It was reported the camera was then tampered with because the [brother] could no longer see through the inside camera.”
Before police could arrive at the residence, the vehicle and suspect had left the residence, but the officers knew they were looking for a red minivan, the affidavit said.
Later that night, Park County Deputy Bill Brown made a traffic stop on a red minivan, making contact with Swanson, the affidavit said.
“[Swanson] stated he was just coming through town to see family and friends on Thanksgiving and stopped by ... to say hi,” the affidavit said. “[Swanson] stated he entered the house, ... the front door was unlocked and he saw there was no one home, so he left.”
Brown and Toohey then transported Swanson back to the residence “to investigate the scene.”
According to the affidavit, the deputies found a door ajar and tampered with as well as a camera in the living room covered up by a blanket.
“At this point, I knew [Swanson] was in the house according to his statement, and we now had a forced entry and knew he was not supposed to be there,” the affidavit said.
Upon searching Swanson’s vehicle, deputies found multiple tools “consistent with what would be used for burglarizing.”
Swanson was arraigned in Park County Circuit Court on Nov. 29 and given $10,000 cash only bond. He was ordered not to have any contact with the victims in this case and not to leave Park County, according to the bond conditions document.
He faces a preliminary hearing, which will determine if his case is bound over to district court.
As of Dec. 6, Swanson remained an inmate in the Park County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.