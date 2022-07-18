Joseph Underwood

Joseph Underwood is now being held in Cody on a $500,000 cash-only bond on four charges including disposal of a dead human body related to a murder case just dismissed in Cheyenne.

(1) comment

Jeff Foxworthy

If he was not mentally competent to stand trial for murder, he should be in the state hospital until he is competent.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.