20230411-scavenger hunt-MP-8245.JPG
Buy Now

The Cody Public Art Committee is hosting a scavenger hunt of art work around town throughout the month of April. One of the items on the scavenger hunt is the “High ‘n’ Dry” sculpture by T.D. Kelsey located at Bell Plaza.

 Morgan Phillips

For the entire month of April, the Cody Public Art Committee is holding a public art scavenger hunt — culminating in a celebratory event on Saturday, April 29 — in order to get feedback from the community on public art.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.