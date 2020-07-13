Cody Regional Health is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing on its West Park Hospital campus in the Monument Parking Lot.
Testing is Monday-Friday, 8-11 a.m., or until the allotted 45 tests are completed per day.
Many COVID-19 test results will be available within 48 hours, however, some results may be delayed due to test volumes. Each COVID-19 test costs $25 per person and Cody Regional Health will accept credit or check, no cash.
Cody Regional Health has also reinstated its COVID-19 Calling Center, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at (307) 578-2000.
For more information about COVID-19 call (307) 527-1870 or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
With the drive through COVID-19 testing now available at the main campus, testing will no longer be offered at the Cathcart Health Center Walk-In Clinic.
If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, sore throat, fever and shortness of breath, and feel you need to see a provider, visit the Walk-In Clinic located at 424 West Yellowstone Ave. or the Emergency Department at 707 Sheridan Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.