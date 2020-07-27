SHERIDAN (WNE) — Cheyenne resident Marguerite Herman described the first Braver Angels Wyoming-Montana debate as interesting, enjoyable, a little surprising and full of good lessons about civil conversation.
Braver Angels Wyoming coordinator Kris Korfanta said she has been repeatedly pleasantly surprised with the quality coming out of debates on subjects from gun control to defunding police.
Braver Angels hosted the first Wyoming-Montana debate online Monday, which brought residents of both states together for discussion on the electoral college. When Braver Angels, formerly known as Better Angels, opened up as as a national platform for civil political conversation, the message centered on uniting “red” and “blue” voters in workshops and debates. This was done so participants could practice confronting opposing points of view.
