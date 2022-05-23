Starting June 19, the Shoshone National Forest will welcome a new forest supervisor.
Diane Taliaferro is currently the deputy forest supervisor on the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire, according to a Forest Service release. With this move, she’ll be returning to the West where she began her Forest Service career.
Taliaferro was born in Helena, Mont., and grew up in a Forest Service family, with memories of Forest Service picnics and meeting Lassie at a smokejumper base as a child.
She received her bachelor of science in Secondary Science Education with a minor in recreation and coaching from Montana State University, and a master’s in Forestry from the University of Montana.
As a college student and high school teacher in Whitefish, Mont., Taliaferro began her Forest Service career working seasonally in fire, trails and wilderness within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, including the Shoshone National Forest, for 15 years. She was selected for a permanent position on the Nez Perce National Forest before moving to the Gallatin National Forest and then onto the Forest Service’s Southwestern Region for 11 years.
With experience as the acting forest supervisor on both the White Mountain and recently the Kaibab National Forests, Taliaferro’s resume is extensive, including work in five Forest Service regions and at all levels within the agency, from the district level to the Washington Office. She was the Silver City District Ranger on the Gila National Forest and served as acting ranger on the Medicine-Bow Routt, Helena and Gallatin National Forests. She also has experience working for the National Park Service in Alaska. Her career thus far has had a strong focus on wilderness, recreation, fire and leadership.
“I am very excited to be a part of the Shoshone National Forest team and return to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the incredible resources in Wyoming,” Taliaferro said. “I look forward to working with all of our cooperating agencies, tribes and community members to ensure we are doing our best to meet the needs of the public while conserving the land for future generations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.