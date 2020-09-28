Kenneth “Val” Geissler may be headed to trial soon.
It was announced during a status hearing Sept. 17, both prosecutors and defense teams involved in the case would like to see it head to a bench trial.
In a bench trial, the presiding judge, rather than a jury, determines whether the defendant is guilty or not.
The defense is continuing its not guilty by reason of mental illness position, while the state is still pushing for a guilty verdict.
“I don’t think there’s any dispute of the underlying facts supporting the charge,” said prosecuting attorney Jack Hatfield. “The real issue here is for the court to determine NGMI.”
At the center of the dispute are three mental evaluations Geissler received over the last 18 months, and in particular “dark masses” found in Geissler’s frontal lobe, according to documents.
Geissler’s attorney Tim Blatt said the evaluations determined Geissler did not know the difference between right and wrong when committing his alleged crimes. Blatt said these medical records will be submitted to the court and a medical examiner will serve as a witness.
“The state’s position is it stills believes Mr. Geissler is still guilty of this, but it doesn’t have any further medical expert testimony, rather argument on common law regarding mental illness and whether it’s appropriate to define not guilty by reason of mental illness,” Hatfield said.
A 1 p.m. Oct. 9 hearing is scheduled at which Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson will announce whether the bench trial will occur.
Geissler is facing charges for soliciting prostitution and unlawful contact without bodily injury to a female minor. The felony charges he is facing carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750.
The 80-year-old Cody man is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution in exchange for payments on a vehicle. The minor said she started receiving letters after she was loaned a $4,000 car from Geissler in July 2018, with $200 monthly payments. She says he attempted to negotiate sex with her in exchange for payments on the vehicle. The affidavit went on to say Geissler hand-delivered the letters to the minor and promised her millions of dollars in his will if she became a prostitute.
Until the recent hearing the case had been in limbo since February.
