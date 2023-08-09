By
STEPHEN
DOW
During their Aug. 1 meeting, the Cody City Council unanimously approved two recommended vehicle bids, despite testimony from a local business that asked the council not to accept the bids.
During their meeting, the council heard from Bert Miller, the general manager at Denny Menholt Chevrolet GMC in Cody. Miller’s company was the second highest bidder on two vehicle bids being considered by the council. In both cases, the company bid slightly higher than the low bids made by Fremont Chevy GMC of Riverton.
For a 2024 GMC 2500HD 4X4 that will be used by the solid waste and recycling division, Denny Menholt bid $488 higher than Fremont’s low bid of $45,307.
For an identical vehicle to be used by the city’s water division, Denny Menholt bid just $144 higher than Fremont’s $45,065 low bid.
During the meeting, Miller asked the council to support a local business, and he also promoted his track record in getting vehicles to the city and county in a timely manner.
“Being a local business...I wouldn’t be doing my due diligence if I wasn’t in front of you tonight fighting for our local economy here,” Miller said. “...I appreciate you allowing me to do that.”
The city has “little leeway” when it comes to approving bids, as it is required by state statute to approve the lowest responsible bid, Mayor Matt Hall said.
The council members briefly discussed the possibility of restarting the bid process to give Denny Menholt another chance to bid, but this would not only delay the arrival of the city’s vehicles, but also cost the city additional dollars in advertising expenses, Administrative Services Officer Cindy Baker said. Council member Kelly Tamblyn said it simply didn’t make sense to restart the process at this time.
“I feel like its not a good enough reason to start the process over again, because we don’t know if you (Denny Menholt) will get the bid or not,” Tamblyn said. “I appreciate the local business, but I also appreciate the statute and how we have to do things.”
An additional vehicle bid — for a 2024 Chevrolet 2500HD 4x4 crew cab in the amount of $48,703 — was awarded to Denny Menholt as part of the meeting’s consent agenda.
