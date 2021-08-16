For Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and the rest of President Joe Biden’s administration, protecting America’s natural resources against climate change and pollution are major priorities for the nation and Yellowstone National Park. Recently passed legislation will allow leaders to put their money where their mouths are, and specifically for Biden, further his America the Beautiful Initiative agenda.
“It’s going to take a lot of funding, a lot of creative solutions, and a lot of commitment from everyone,” Haaland said during a visit to Yellowstone on Friday.
Cam Sholly, Yellowstone superintendent, said climate change and increasing visitation are the two greatest threats to the Park.
“We’re charged with not only protecting these incredible places, but also providing for the enjoyment of access and recreation of these special resources,” Sholly said. “There’s no shortage of opinions on how that should work and how that should look.”
There have been 13 fires in Yellowstone this summer, Sholly said, along with some of the lowest water flows in the Park’s recorded history. He said balancing visitor enjoyment in the Park and the resources therein will be a tricky task.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do from a climate change and sustainability standpoint,” he said.
A green future
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate last week includes nearly $1.5 billion for fighting wildfires, increased pay for firefighters, fuel-reducing efforts, and land restoration projects.
“The bipartisan infrastructure deal is the most significant long-term investment in United States infrastructure in nearly a century,” Haaland said. “It’s a big deal and I want to see it cross the finish line as soon as possible so we can start putting more Americans to work.”
The bill still must receive approval in the House before being sent to Biden’s desk.
If passed, the legislation would support constructing a nationwide grid of electric vehicle charging stations as well as purchasing thousands of electric buses throughout the country.
The $9.5 billion Great American Outdoors Act already passed in 2020. The Park is investing $121.5 million from the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund to rehabilitate 22 miles of the Grand Loop Road from Old Faithful to West Thumb, replace the Lewis River Bridge, rehabilitate a historic dormitory and complete historic building restoration at Fort Yellowstone.
“These investments are absolutely necessary to support our parks as we manage record-breaking visitation and protect against threats to our natural resources from climate change,” Haaland said.
Also signed in 2020 was the $1.1 billion America’s Conservation Enhancement Act that was sponsored by Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), to help preserve wildlife and serve agricultural interests through wildlife damage mitigation. Haaland had no updates on when disbursal of these funds will occur.
Sholly and Haaland said collaboration among gateway communities, the federal government, tribes and other stakeholders is critical for Yellowstone and other public lands. The Greater Yellowstone Coordinating Committee is the most concrete example of these efforts.
Yellowstone is in the midst of its second summer in a row with unusual restrictions. Although COVID-19 restrictions have lessened compared to last summer, the Park is still requiring face masks in all indoor spaces and only offering sit-down dining at certain locations.
One step the Park has already made toward curbing emissions and traffic congestion has been a 12-week autonomous electric shuttle program test running this summer at Canyon Village.
“Yellowstone is an innovation hub for us,” said Michael Reynolds, a regional director with the National Parks Service based in Colorado.
Also on the Park’s list of environmentally friendly future plans include electric charging stations, development of a sustainability strategy, green construction practices, solar panel installations, and replacement of 26,000 incandescent light bulbs.
Haaland’s trip
Haaland visited Yellowstone National Park on Friday, completing her week-long trip to the West. The trip included stops in Washington, California and Wyoming, where she met with Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday.
She and Gordon also met with elected officials in Lander, where they discussed the governor’s work on addressing the issue of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons, migration corridors and energy projects.
Haaland is the first Native American cabinet member in American history. She met with the Northern Arapahoe and Eastern Shoshone tribes in Wyoming, who graced her with a bracelet, necklace and earrings that she wore on Friday.
In a press release, Gordon’s communication director Michael Pearlman said the governor urged Haaland to resume the BLM’s postponed March and June 2021 oil and gas lease sales. In June, a judge blocked the Biden administration’s oil and gas leasing “pause” on federal lands.
During her short speech on Friday, Haaland made no mention of grizzly bears, but state-led management of the species was a topic of conversation between her and Gordon, Pearlman said.
Despite requests by Wyoming Game and Fish and others, including Wyoming’s congressional delegation, to have the species removed from the Endangered Species Act, their requests have gone unheeded on a federal level.
Haaland co-sponsored a 2019 bill to protect a healthy population of Montana grizzly bears in perpetuity.
