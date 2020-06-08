The Park County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday received a report of another sign missing from the North Fork Highway, this time from UXU Ranch in the area of 1710 North Fork Highway.
It is believed to have been taken sometime before May 19. The west side sign is the one missing. Replacement costs for the sign are estimated to be about $650.
This theft is being investigated by the Park County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone having any information is asked to call Park County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (307) 527-8700 or (307) 754-8700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.