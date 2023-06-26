Last year has brought several heartening victories for pro-life advocates, both nationally and statewide. But their battle is not over.
That was the message shared during the Park County Right to Life March and Rally in Cody on Saturday.
“Since 2019, laws banning or severely restricting abortions have been passed all over the country,” said Marti Halverson, former state legislator from Lincoln County and president of Wyoming Right to Life. “In almost all of these states (including Wyoming), activist judges have blocked these laws from taking effect. This is why we march.”
Roughly 70 people attended the march, walking from the steps of the Park County Courthouse to the Riverside Cemetery’s Memorial for the Unborn. Along the way, they brandished signs with slogans such as “Choose life” and “Abortion stops a beating heart.”
Halverson was the keynote speaker at the event, which was also attended by legislators Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and Sen. Tim French, R-Powell.
The march in Cody was held on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled the court’s 1971 Roe v. Wade decision. It gave individual states the power to regulate any aspect of abortion not protected by federal law.
In the aftermath of that decision, the Wyoming Legislature passed two bills in early 2023, with the goal of banning abortion throughout the state. Currently, both of these bills are tied up in legal challenges, so the state still does not have an anti-abortion law in effect.
“Abortion is still legal (in Wyoming),” Halverson said. “This is why we march.”
The first of the pro-life bills passed earlier this year was the Life is a Human Right Act, sponsored by Rodriguez-Williams. The bill was drafted as a response to legal challenges the state faced for the “abortion trigger ban” introduced by Rodriguez-Williams in the previous session.
The language of the Life is a Human Right Act was intended to protect it from similar court challenges in the future, Rodriguez-Williams had previously told the Enterprise.
“Through passing my bill, this state has affirmed that life is a human right and that women and families facing unplanned pregnancies deserve real support,” she told the Enterprise in March. “The people of Wyoming have made it clear, through those they’ve elected, that they want to protect life, and I believe this law does that. It supports women, respects the integrity of the medical profession and will save lives.”
Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the bill to become law without his signature. It was almost immediately challenged by two women, two doctors and two health-care providers who filed a joint suit in Teton County on March 17. The lawsuit claimed the new law imperiled women, imposed Christianity on those with other belief systems, discriminated based on gender and violated the state’s Constitution.
A recent request to intervene in the case -- from Rodriguez-Williams, Rep. Chip Neimann, R-Hulett, and Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, among others -- was denied by Teton County Judge Melissa Owens earlier this month, Halverson said. The case will not be adjudicated until April 2024, she said.
During the 2023 session, legislators also passed a chemical abortion ban sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton. The bill makes it illegal “to prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion on any person,” with a few exceptions.
That bill –- the first of its kind in the nation -– was temporarily halted by Owens on June 22. The ban, which was supposed to go into effect July 1, is being challenged in court by four women and two nonprofit organizations.
Halverson acknowledged that the fight for the right to life is not over -– both in Wyoming and across the nation -- so she encouraged attendees to stand up and raise their voices for the unborn children who could not defend themselves.
“The United State of America was founded 247 years ago on the divinely inspired pillar of life, and now has the most draconian pro-death culture in the world,” Halverson said. “… You and I here in Cody will not change the country. But we can work and pray to save our state.
“Wyoming is a pro-life state. Wyoming has a pro-life Legislature. Wyoming will march until the murder of our unborn neighbors becomes unthinkable.”
- let's be brutally honest. These folks are not fully Pro Life. They only go as far as Pro Birth. The ink on the birth certificate isn't even dry when the dreaded words are heard " We saved you , kid. But from here out you're on your own ".
If only these contrived religions adhered more to Natural Law. The right to life ... isn't.
