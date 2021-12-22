The Shoshone National Forest’s supervisor is leaving.
Lisa Timchak is leaving the Shoshone National Forest to become Forest Supervisor on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest in southwestern Montana, according to a news release. Her last day on the Shoshone National Forest will be Jan. 28.
Timchak became the Shoshone National Forest Supervisor in early January 2018. Prior to coming to the Shoshone, Lisa was the District Ranger for the Tally Lake Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest in Kalispell, Mont., and overall has more than 30 years of Forest Service time in Montana.
When talking about moving on from the Shoshone, Lisa said, “This was a difficult decision for me as I treasure the people and landscapes of the Shoshone National Forest and the surrounding communities. I want to thank everyone for making my four-year tenure here such an amazing experience.”
