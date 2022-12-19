20221213-city council meets legislature-MP-3633.jpg
Buy Now

Senator Tim French talks about issues he plans to draft bills for during a meeting with city council at the Irma on Dec. 13.

 Morgan Phillips

Four members of the Wyoming State Legislature voiced their concerns to the Cody City Council about issues they felt Park County was facing, including high property taxes and the pedestrian crossing on Big Horn Avenue.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.