Four members of the Wyoming State Legislature voiced their concerns to the Cody City Council about issues they felt Park County was facing, including high property taxes and the pedestrian crossing on Big Horn Avenue.
In a meeting at the Irma Hotel on Dec. 13, council member Andy Quick, along with Mayor Matt Hall and city administrator Barry Cook, listened while Sen. Tim French (R-Cody) and Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody), Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) and Dan Laursen (R-Powell), gave updates on the issues they plan to address in the next legislative session.
Incoming council members Kelly Tamblyn and Lee Ann Reiter were also present.
One of the first issues discussed was property taxes.
“There’ll be a menu of options for property taxes come this [legislative] session,” Rodriguez-Williams said. “I’m a firm believer that something needs to be done.”
“If you’re boots on the ground and you’re talking to a low or middle income resident of Park County, things are ugly,” she continued. “The reality is times are tough right now with inflation, and property taxes are affecting everybody.”
Rodriguez-Williams added that if the legislature doesn’t address property taxes, Park County as it exists today won’t exist any longer.
“If we don’t do something about these property taxes, the culture of Park County and the Big Horn Basin is going to change because families are moving out of Park County,” she said. “... So when you start changing the culture of who’s volunteering and who’s doing their due diligence to serve this community, ... those are now positions that have to be funded by municipalities [rather than by volunteers].”
French agreed with Rodriguez-Williams.
“Those who are on a fixed income are really in a bind,” he said. “They have to make a cut somewhere [in their budget] to pay that property tax bill.
“We got to figure out something [because] it is too much of an increase in one year.”
Hall concurred.
“We are getting probably as many calls as interactions with our constituents and your constituents about that issue,” he said. “We would certainly be in favor to help offset some of the property tax increases as of late.”
The legislators also addressed the demand for crosswalks.
French said better crosswalks were needed in Powell and on Big Horn Avenue.
“Something’s got to be done there [at Big Horn Avenue],” he said. “We need to prevent people from getting run over in the first place.”
Rodriguez-Williams said the legislature had allocated around $10 million to WYDOT for its top priorities, which included Big Horn Avenue and projects in Powell and Meeteetse.
“We had a huge presentation from WYDOT on some of their priority projects, and Big Horn Avenue was one of them,” she said. “So hopefully that will help a little bit.”
The legislators discussed bills they would be introducing.
Newsome said she was working on various bills to help fund the Office of Outdoor Recreation, to increase the spending authority of state parks and to double the veterans’ exemption for property taxes.
French said he would be working on a bill to transfer some of the cost of road maintenance to electric-vehicle drivers.
“Right now, electric vehicle owners ... are not paying anything for maintenance on our roads,” he said. “Right now, the combustion engine drivers are paying the bill and EV drivers are not, so we’ve got to come up with something to switch that.”
Rodriguez-Williams said she would be working on legislation to address several issues in the state.
One proposal already in the works would allow state park rangers to participate in the state retirement program like other law enforcement agencies throughout the state.
Rodriguez-Williams will also be drafting a bill to fund more drug sniffing dogs, specifically targeting fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is becoming a huge problem in the state of Wyoming and throughout the rest of the nation,” she said. “The cartels are no longer in the marijuana business. They’re pushing fentanyl ... so it’s time for us as a state to respond.”
The bill will offer a grant to help existing canine programs or start new programs throughout the state.
“Right now, the state has one fentanyl drug sniffing dog, and we need more,” Rodriguez-Williams said.
She will also be working on an Animal Protection Act to protect western sports.
“It protects our working animals, so we’re talking horse carriage rides, pony shows, circuses and rodeos,” Rodriguez-Williams said. “There’s a huge push across our nation to ban western sports.”
“Our rodeo is a huge tourist attraction and brings in a lot of money into the Big Horn Basin,” she continued. “We need to protect our rodeo and other animal enterprises from extreme activism that’s happening across our nation.”
The next legislative session begins Jan. 10, 2023.
