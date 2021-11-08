With limited opportunities for Cody Middle School educators to collaborate during the school year, CMS recently initiated a late-start Thursdays schedule to allow teachers a little extra time to grow as a professional learning community.
Thursday mornings, middle school teachers meet with their respective departments to talk about student data, learning strategies and best practices. They discuss what teachers can do to drive their instruction going forward.
“It was something the high school already did,” CMS Principal Nathan Tedjeske said, “We believe when we have our whole staff working together and understanding in a collaborative effort we can teach kids right, no matter the subject.”
For the past couple of Thursdays when students arrive they have the option to spend time in the library, the gym, or the commons.
“Teachers have time to work collaboratively in their professional learning communities, which is something Park County School District No. 6 strives for and takes great pride in,” CMS assistant principal Jacob Gogan said.
Classes begin at 8:20 a.m. instead of 8 a.m., and should have minimal impact on classroom hours, cutting each class on Thursdays by a few minutes.
“All of our social studies teachers meet, language arts teachers meet, math teachers meet, and they really get to talk about what they can do to grow and impact students,” Gogan said. “We want our focus to be data driven and results oriented.”
With only a couple of teacher in-service days during the school year for educators to collaborate, this seemed like a logical step toward getting everyone on the same page and focusing on student achievement and growth, added Gogan.
Late start Thursdays will continue throughout the school year.
“So far it’s worked well,” Tedjeske said. “We will monitor how things are working. This year hasn’t been without its challenges in certain ways with the pandemic, but students are in classes, they are connecting with teachers, and learning and collaborating with their peers. It’s been a pretty dang good start to the school year.”
