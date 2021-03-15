Northwest College is trying a new way to get donations.
Following in the footsteps of other higher education institutions around the country, NWC is launching a one-day giving blitz to fund a variety of programs including athletic scholarships and career and technical education programs.
“So many organizations have joined [Giving Tuesday], it’s hard to find space and be recognized,” said NWC Foundation head Shelby Wetzel. “Many higher education institutions are saying, ‘Let’s create our own day and own buzz and make something special happen.’”
The college is holding its giving blitz March 25, with a goal of getting 250 unique donors. If they do, they’ll unlock an additional $25,000 in funding from private donors. Five donors agreed to donate an additional $5,000 for every 50 donors.
Wetzel said the main goal for the inaugural fundraiser is simply to get people to participate, and the college is using payment avenues like Paypal and Venmo to make it easier for people to donate.
“The hope is that you build on this for the future,” Wetzel said. “I’m less concerned about the dollars. It’s really more about, ‘Can we pull people together and provide a really great show of support for Northwest College.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.