Wyoming native and Cody transplant Charles Yates brings decades of experience in the mining industry and seven years in a Colorado classroom to the race for the Cody school board.
Yates, now retired, moved to Cody two years ago and wants to give back to his new city.
“I would like to contribute back to the community,” Yates said. “I think I have a good background. I worked in heavy industry, mining and mineral processing, mostly in Wyoming and Colorado.”
Yates said his career has helped prepare him to be an asset to the board.
“I think that my business background, in terms of budgeting and efficiency, would make me a good school board member,” he said. “I’ve got a wide range of experience with hiring people that come out of the public school system and where their strengths are and where their weaknesses are.”
With budget cuts looming, Yates said he would look anywhere and everywhere to find places to save money.
“We went through [budget cuts], the school district I was in in Colorado,” Yates said. “There are monies to be saved by going to a four-day school week. There’s a lot of questions, long-term, whether that’s detrimental or beneficial or neutral, but it saves money. It saves money because you don’t run the buses as often, you don’t prepare lunches as often.”
Yates also suggested the district could save money by limiting the number of planning periods for the teachers, though admitted he did not know how many teachers in Cody got each day.
Yates also mentioned athletics as a place to possibly make some cuts, including making efforts to reduce overnight trips, transportation costs, equipment costs and reducing the size of coaching staffs.
In addition to managing the budget, Yates expressed a desire to see Career & Technical Education courses continue to be supported, and to expand partnerships between Cody High School and Northwest College.
“I’m a real advocate for vo-tech classes, whether it’s robotics or welding or mechanizing or electronics or process instrumentation,” Yates said. “There are kids that do that really, really well that can’t sit still in a regular classroom very well, and there’s kids that have no interest in sitting in a classroom, but they really light up when you give them a welding torch.”
Yates is one of nine candidates running for four open spots on the Cody school Board.
(1) comment
You have my vote. Thanks for being a proponent of greater connections with Northwest College!
