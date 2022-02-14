Cody Enterprise staffers brought home multiple awards for large weekly newspapers from the recent Wyoming Press Association convention.
In the major award categories, the Enterprise finished second in typographic excellence.
The staff also won first place for its Legends magazine in the special sections category, and second place for headline writing and front page design.
First-place Pacemaker awards, which recognize individual staff members in specific categories, went to Cassie Capellen, Amber Steinmetz, Lauren Modler, Shannon Severude, Megan Barton and Mike Voss. Leo Wolfson and Zac Taylor received second place awards and Joshua Leach an honorable mention.
In design, Capellen and Steinmetz finished first in use of graphic elements, and Capellen finished second in information graphic and use of graphic elements.
Modler earned a first place photography award in general news. She also took second in feature and portrait/personality and honorable mention in general news and portrait/personality.
In advertising, Barton and Capellen finished first in merchandise ad, Voss and Capellen finished first in small ad, and Severude and Capellen finished first for use of color in ad.
In editorial, Steinmetz, Taylor and Wolfson finished second in sports news. Wolfson finished second in government issue reporting and obituary writing, and received honorable mention in news-feature story and general news. Leach and Taylor received honorable mention for in-depth reporting, and Taylor received an honorable mention for spot news.
National contest
Capellen and Severude also won first place in two categories, best use of ad color and best use of local photography in ads, at the National Better Newspapers Contest.
Modler won an honorable mention for best feature photo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.