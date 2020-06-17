Two Cody businessmen who share a vision have teamed up to bring a new housing concept to Cody: Luxury multi-story townhouses that blend a city vibe with small town, western living.
In addition to preparing to build new townhomes on Rumsey Avenue, Josh Allison, CEO of JCA Companies, and Luke Magargal of Luke Magargal Custom Building recently converted a two-story, former sports store on 12th Street kitty-corner from the Irma into two, 6,500-square-foot luxury townhomes.
“We are seeing a demand for these higher-end, custom, urban-type homes with very low maintenance grow in Cody,” Allison says.
On Rumsey, they are building luxury townhomes similar to those on 12th, although from the ground up.
“As we are starting with a blank canvas ... we are really excited about what we can do,” Allison says.
The Rumsey homes will offer views of downtown Cody with a lot of windows and outdoor-type amenities – yet without big yards to maintain.
They will feature open-concept layouts with high ceilings, second-story outdoor patios for entertaining, and a rear ground-level patio for entertaining with custom outdoor kitchens.
“Our goal is to create high-end, low maintenance homes so our residents can be in walking distance of all the amenities Cody offers downtown,” Allison says.
Other amenities will include elevators, electronic steam showers, floating stairs, mirrored privacy glass to accentuate the views of Cody, wine cellars and under-stair beverage centers with custom cabinetry, built-in furniture, hidden rooms with custom doors and specialized custom steel interior construction.
Allison said he and Magargal are in the early stages of starting another development on four more downtown upscale urban homes they hope will not be far behind the Rumsey developments.
Allison isn’t the only developer to embrace building modern, low-maintenance homes close to downtown Cody.
Cody natives Ryan and Erynne Selk, representing The Way West Management Co., envisioned similar uses for property between Beck and Alger when they created a five-lot subdivision behind the Elks Lodge.
“Our project on 12th Street is exciting, as we believe there is a need in downtown Cody for a ‘live, work, create’ space,” Erynne Selk said when the city planning and zoning board approved the subdivision in late 2018.
“We envision these smartly planned residences to cater to those who love Cody’s downtown lifestyle and appreciate little or no maintenance in a living space,” she said. “The commercial zoning would allow, for example, a potter to create and sell pottery out of the residence.”
Or such homes may appeal to snowbirds, she said.
