The long-term effects of the pandemic on America’s youth will not be known for years, but researchers around the globe are already trying to figure out what they may be. Dr. Maya Rosen, a researcher at Harvard University’s Stress and Development Lab, has turned a pair of projects started before the pandemic into long-term studies on how children have been affected.
The subjects of the study are based in the Seattle area, the original epicenter of the pandemic in the United States. Rosen and her colleagues were looking at the development of “psychopathology” in children as time went on – for example, depression, anxiety and behavioral issues – and ways to reduce them.
Children who experienced more pandemic-related stress, like having a family member who is a frontline worker or experiencing a financial hardship with the family, had higher levels of those sorts of psychopathologies.
“We saw this strong positive relationship, which is very similar to other community-stressful events, like terrorist attacks or natural disasters,” Rosen said.
Her research looked specifically at ways to help reduce some of those symptoms like depression and anxiety, and she found that in addition to reducing passive screen time (what is sometimes referred to as “doom scrolling”), those who were able to get enough sleep, exercise and maintain some semblance of a routine had lower levels of symptoms.
That was reflected even in the Cody schools. Cody High School psychologist Dr. Daniel Cossaboon said though he and his team conducted 22 suicide risk evaluations in the first week back, the evaluations leveled off quickly after school was back in session. Even students, whether consciously or not, made similar statements.
“I would have done anything to be back at school,” CHS sophomore Ally Boysen said in September. “I like that structure.”
Schools across the country are starting to open again to in-person classes to varying degrees. Data collected by the U.S. Department of Education on the subject is limited, but shows more schools around the nation opening their doors for students as time progresses and vaccinations increase.
Since the fall, most Wyoming students have been seated at desks and tables in the classroom instead of watching classes through a computer screen. Wyoming has been an outlier and it’s not yet clear what effect that will have and where Wyoming students will be in comparison to their peers around the country. Rosen said it will be the subject of discussion and study for years to come.
Though much research has been focused on the negative effects of the pandemic on children, Rosen said the news isn’t all bad.
“[For] a lot of kids, the most common outcome in response to a stressful experience, is that of resilience,” Rosen said. “Maybe there’s some negative outcomes right away, but overall they’re resilient. And so I think the majority of kids are going to show this sort of resilient response to the pandemic and be okay.”
