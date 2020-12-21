image

Postal support employee Tom Stroble pushes outgoing mail to a truck at the Cody Post Office on Friday. The day after Thanksgiving starts the busy season for the Postal Service and with more people ordering online than ever because of COVID-19, there are two trucks of outgoing mail a day leaving the Cody Post Office to keep up with demand.

 Lauren Modler

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.