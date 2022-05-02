When Meeteetse Schools principal Scott McBride decided on a change and moved to Big Horn County as a district director, the board didn’t have to reach too far to find his replacement.
Elementary educator Tammy Schlenker, a Meeteetse native with 18 years of teaching experience at the school, will make the transition from teacher to principal in a role she hopes will have a positive impact in the school and in the community.
“Meeteetse is home. It’s in my blood,” Schlenker said. “When I was in second grade here I knew I wanted to be a teacher and I have never wanted to live anywhere else but Meeteetse.”
Schlenker stood out in a crowded field of applicants for the connections she makes with kids, parents and faculty, plus the passion and love she has expressed throughout the years for the students.
“We consider ourselves very lucky to have Tammy,” superintendent Shane Ogden said. “She is a master teacher. She absolutely understands what makes teaching great. She gets her students to see outside of Meeteetse and outside of Wyoming and thinking from a global perspective.”
Schlenker currently teachers third, fourth and fifth grade math and social studies, and has also taught second and fourth grade as a stand alone in Meeteetse.
“It’s hard for me to step out of teaching because I really, really love it,” Schlenker said. “But I am hoping I can make a difference in another way now..”
The future principal added she is looking at boosting community involvement, perhaps getting students a little more hands on learning opportunities with outdoor labs and field trips to give them a variety of experiences, while taking advantage of everything the region and the town have to offer.
“Hopefully we can impact our enrollment,” Schlenker said. “Our enrollment is down and we need kids. Hopefully if positive things are happening in Meeteetse we can get more people moving to the community and get more kids.”
One thing the job opening did was attract a large number of candidates, an encouraging sign to the board and Ogden.
“I was pretty pleased that we had such a large number of applicants. Our pool was just fabulous,” Ogden said. “But Tammy is an amazing educator. She took over our federal programs last year and proved herself in the work she did with those. But the most compelling element about Tammy is her true love and passion for students.”
Schlenker’s husband, Neil, is also a Meeteetse native.
Daughter Darby is a Meeteetse graduate and currently in her second year of law school at the University of Wyoming.
Schlenker said she is encouraged with the many great things that are already going on at the school and hopes to keep them going and make them even better.
“There is not one day where I don’t smile and love what I am doing,” Schlenker said. “All of the kids are so special and I love being part of their lives. We get to watch these kids go all the way through every grade level and really interact with them. Every day is just great.”
