Turbidity and suspended sediment concentrations may be higher than normal in the Shoshone River downstream of Willwood Dam from roughly Oct. 18-Nov. 5, as the Willwood Irrigation District lowers the water level behind the dam in preparation for winter operations.
The district said in a statement lowering the water level is necessary to prevent damage to the canal gates that may occur with freezing temperatures. The late-October time-frame is consistent with the current operating recommendations for Willwood Dam and is intended to minimize potential impacts of sediment releases to the downstream fishery, particularly Oct. 15-Nov. 15, the fall spawning period for brown trout and mountain whitefish.
The Willwood Irrigation District is coordinating the drawdown with Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Water Development Office, Wyoming State Engineer’s Office, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and the U.S. Geological Survey, so that researchers from the University of Wyoming, USGS, WGFD, and WDEQ can collect data during this period. The data will be used to inform future operations of Willwood Dam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.