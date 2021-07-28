Park County’s unemployment rate fell once again in June to 4.5%, well below the state average.
That happened even with more than 1,000 people being added to the labor force from May.
It’s also a much brighter picture than last June, when the COVID-19 pandemic was still causing a big impact and the rate was 6.3%, itself a big drop from the month before.
The June rate is still well above that of June 2019, which was 3.6%, just above the state average of 3.5%.
This time around, the state average is 5.4%, unchanged from May.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate has stayed within the narrow range of 5.1% to 5.4% in each of the past nine months and is slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 5.9%. Wyoming’s current unemployment rate is much lower than its year-ago level of 7.4%.
Most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and increased slightly from May to June. Jobless rates sometimes increase in June as young people join the labor force and start searching for work. The largest unemployment rates increases were seen in Campbell (up from 6.2% to 6.8%), Uinta (up from 6.0% to 6.6%), Albany (up from 4.4% to 4.9%), Crook (up from 3.9% to 4.4%), and Niobrara (up from 4.1% to 4.6%) counties.
In addition to Park, jobless rates fell in Teton (down from 6.0% to 3.9%), Weston (down from 4.0% to 3.8%) and Lincoln (down from 4.7% to 4.5%.
From June 2020 to June 2021, unemployment rates fell in most counties. The pandemic caused unemployment rates to be unusually high in June 2020, but in 2021 unemployment rates seem to be approaching more typical levels as the economy recovers. The largest decreases from 2020 to 2021 occurred in Teton (down from 8.3% to 3.9%), Natrona (down from 10.3% to 7.4%), Campbell (down from 9.4% to 6.8%), and Sweetwater (down from 9.3% to 7.1%) counties. Jobless rates increased slightly in Big Horn (up from 5.1% to 5.2%) and Niobrara (up from 4.5% to 4.6%) counties.
The highest unemployment rates in June 2021 were reported in Natrona County at 7.4%, Sweetwater County at 7.1%, and Sublette County at 6.9%. The lowest unemployment rates were found in Weston County at 3.8%, Teton County at 3.9%, and Crook and Carbon counties, each at 4.4%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 271,100 in June 2020 to 280,700 in June 2021, an increase of 9,600 jobs (3.5%). Nonfarm employment was unusually low in June 2020 because of widespread economic disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
