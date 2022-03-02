The Cody Country Outfitters and Guides Association donated $2,000 to Park County Search and Rescue on Feb. 21. The donation, which came from the proceeds of a rifle raffle, will be used to support the team and further the operational budget of PCSAR.
The $2,000 donation was accompanied by a letter stating that “CCOGA, is grateful and thankful we have a professional group in the Park County Search and Rescue organization.” CCOGA chairman for the Fund-Raising Committee, Glen Pawley, said, “After all of the years that Search and Rescue has helped out this community, we decided this was a good use of the funds.”
Park County Search and Rescue receives donations in order to fund training, equipment, education and community outreach. The team is made up of 25 to 30 volunteers that come from various walks of life and bring multiple skill sets along with them.
The team works diligently to stay current in techniques and advancements on life saving methods. They utilize skills such as first aid and CPR, wilderness search, aircraft and emergency locator transmitter search, urban search, search management, swift water and ice rescue, mountain rescue; K-9 search, Incident Command System, wilderness travel, land navigation, avalanche search and critical incident stress management.
The team is widely recognized as one of the best in the state and all donations are applied to advancing their expertise.
Sheriff Scott Steward commented, “ I want to personally thank the outfitters and guides for this donation and the recognition they are giving to Park County Search and Rescue.”
Donations can be made online at parkcountysheriff.net/search-rescue-donate, by contacting Deputy Bill Brown at the Sheriff’s Office, or by mail to 1402 River View Dr Cody, WY 82414.
