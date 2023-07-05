Hospital increases chief of staff stipend
During its June 28 meeting, the West Park Hospital District board voted unanimously to increase the annual stipend given to the hospital’s chief of staff by $6,000, and made it retroactive to cover the last years of work performed by outgoing chief Dr. Thomas Etter.
The stipend has been set at $9,000 for nearly 20 years, according to chief medical officer Kathleen DiVincenzo, MD. The change will bring the stipend to $15,000 as a more accurate reflection of the time and effort that the chief of staff puts into his duties, she said.
The change will go into effect retroactively to cover the last year of work performed by Dr. Etter, who will be leaving the role at the end of June, DiVincenzo said.
The incoming chief of staff, Dr. Bradley Low, will also be reimbursed at the new stipend rate, she said.
Etter has served as chief of staff for the last two years and said he had been honored to fill the role.
“It’s been a privilege,” he said. “I never wanted to use this platform to express my own prejudices, but rather to represent the staff. It’s a unique culture and very diverse. Moving forward, I’m looking forward to Dr. Low bringing his expertise (to this role).”
August hospital board meeting moved
The board has moved its August board meeting up a week due to a conflict with the Wyoming Hospital Association’s conference in Cheyenne. The meeting date was changed from Aug. 30 to Aug. 23., and will be held in the hospital’s Pitchfork Room beginning at 6 p.m.
Hourly work policy approved
During its June 28 meeting, the hospital board approved its first hourly work policy.
Richard Smith, human resources officer, said the policy was intended to delineate expectations for staff’s time reporting while also defining terms used in other policies that had not previously been defined.
“The policy actually has a number of definitions that we typically use, but are not captured in one policy,” Smith said. “Things like: What does ‘paid time’ actually mean? How is that defined? What are ‘hours worked’? What do we define as our ‘work day?’...So our common phrases that we use needed to be captured in a policy.”
The policy also “makes it clear to our non-exempt staff that they always need to be compensated for the work that they do,” he said.
Non-exempt employees are staffers who must be paid minimum wage and receive overtime pay if they work over 40 hours.
“Sometimes we have staff that are on call on the weekends,” Smith said. “Maybe they’re troubleshooting issues over the phone and forgetting to account for that time, and that is considered work time. So we just want to make sure our non-exempt staff understands the various aspects of (this).”
The policy was approved unanimously by the board.
Surgical purchases approved
The hospital board approved $74,000 in surgical capital purchases during its June 29 meeting.
The first purchase was a $23,000 EGD scope with a two-year warranty. The scope is used to perform an esophagogastroduodenoscopy, which is a test to examine the lining of the esophagus, stomach and the first part of the small intestine.
The hospital’s surgical department currently has two newer EGD scopes, and one older one, with this purchase replacing the latter, said Laurie Torczon, Cody Regional Health’s surgical services director. Requirements for cleaning the scopes are strenuous, she said, so having three functioning scopes will allow the department to meet all patient needs even if some of the equipment is going through the cleaning process.
The scope was previously included in CRH’s capital budget, but came in under its previously budgeted amount of $37,000, Torczon said.
The board also approved the purchase of $51,000 in laparoscopes and related accessories. Laparoscopes are utilized in laparoscopies, which are operations performed in the abdomen or pelvis using small incisions with the aid of a camera.
Torczon said she currently did not have enough laparoscopes to meet the surgical needs of multiple patients simultaneously, and was thus recommending the purchase.
The laparoscope purchase was also previously in CRH’s capital budget, she said, but came in over the previously budgeted amount of $47,000. It is currently expected to cost $51,000.
Software module purchase approved
In response to what hospital board member Ty Nelson referred to as an “unfunded mandate” from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the West Park Hospital District voted unanimously to expend $39,546 on a new software module for its EPIC electronic medical records program on June 28.
The new Bugsy module will allow the hospital to perform newly required by CMS reporting on “antibiotic use and resistance,” CRH Quality Director and Compliance Officer Jennifer Roney said. These new requirements will go into effect on Jan 1, 2024.
“If we do not participate in this program, it means a 1% reduction for all Medicare reimbursement to us as a cost,” she said. “So there is a substantial risk for us to lose money.”
Roughly 65% of CRH’s current revenues come from Medicare reimbursements, chief financial officer Hannah McRae said, and even 1% would result in millions of dollars lost.
“We would lose $4 million in Medicare reimbursements in just the first year alone,” she said.
In addition to the startup costs of purchasing Bugsy, there will also be a $13,550 annual fee for the module, Roney said.
The costs associated with the Bugsy model were not previously budgeted, she said.
