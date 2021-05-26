One of America's most scenic highways will be opening for its summer season starting at 8 a.m. this Friday, weather permitting.
This is the traditional opening for the highway also known as the All-American Road, reaching elevations of nearly 11,000 feet.
At these heights conditions can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions.
Even though it is outside the Park, Yellowstone National Park is responsible for plowing the Wyoming portion of the pass, while the Montana Department of Transportation covers the Montana side.
The portion of road connecting the Chief Joseph Highway and Cooke City has been open for a few weeks, but now travelers will be able to directly from Cooke City to Red Lodge.
The Beartooth Highway has been closed since Oct. 10 of 2020 and plows have been digging it out on the Montana side since April.
Beartooth Basin Ski Area, located at the top of the pass, has not decided whether it will open yet this weekend.
For up to date road information and status updates, visit nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm?fbclid=IwAR2X6D8bY1ZDbuQdCQMmYbN9nmsFfEaFunAyHXfE8eKrHgXziL2Md0Y0T-Y.
