Gunwerks CEO Aaron Davidson said the Cody firearms manufacture is on track to have a banner sales year despite the recent litigation with Wells Fargo.
“The reports of Gunwerks’ demise are completely false,” he said. “In fact, we’re crushing it.”
He said litigation has been settled, the entirety of the Wells Fargo operating loan has been paid off, and it is business as usual for Gunwerks.
Wells Fargo filed a motion in federal district court Tuesday to dismiss the case without prejudice.
Davidson said the issue was a difference of opinion on asset valuation. He also disputed claims in the court filing that the company was delinquent on sales tax and Gunwerks was late paying vendors.
“Unfortunately, despite our numerous good faith attempts to resolve the issues with Wells Fargo, the bank chose to file a lawsuit, which has now been settled,” he wrote. “Fortunately, we had the resources to pay off the credit line within two business days of Wells Fargo filing suit.
“Our customers have really supported us this year with record sales. We’re on track to have our best performing year on record.”
