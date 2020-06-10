A 1981 Chevrolet K30 crew cab flatbed pickup truck will be leaving its longtime post with the county soon.
Powell resident Charles Sullivan was the winning bidder of the relic truck.
“It feels pretty good,” he said.
Sullivan’s $2,600 bid was actually matched by a bid submitted by a Greybull resident, but the commissioners at their Tuesday meeting decided to give a Park County resident preference.
“If you live in Park County … you pay taxes in Park County so we’re giving a little bit of his money back in the form of a truck,” commissioner chair Joe Tilden said.
The pearl-hued truck has had a rather colorful life. If it could talk, it might say its years have been less than shiny.
The truck began as a Search and Rescue vehicle but then made the transition to the county’s Road and Bridge department, where it got a facelift with its current flatbed and removed tool body.
The ’81 K30 is actually a bit of a rarity as the 5.7 liter V-8 model was only made for six years. Several fuel-saving techniques like a new front end were first introduced in the ’81 to help make the C/K-Series pickups more fuel efficient.
“It’s a tough truck to come by,” Sullivan said.
Beyond old age and general wear and tear, the truck has no issues beyond a little rust, Tim Waddell, Park County landfill manager said.
All those interested had a chance to inspect the vehicle in person before submitting a bid.
Although only amassing around 60,000 miles in its lifetime, county engineer Brian Edwards said those were hard-earned for the four-door truck.
“Nearly all off-road,” he said with a chuckle.
Edwards added the county typically cycles out vehicles every 8-10 years but the K30 may have slipped through the cracks due to its low miles.
“The landfill trucks do not get many miles on them but the miles they do get are hard miles,” Edwards said.
When the truck made the transition over to the county landfill about 12 years ago, Waddell said it was given the less than glamorous task of litter collection. But it was faithful in its service and kept chugging despite the faults of others.
On one occasion it crashed, resulting in some front end damage.
“It’s had a rough, tough life,” Waddell said.
When the landfill stopped finding uses for the truck, Edwards said the county first looked into doing an auction or trade-in on the vehicle, but upon learning it would only get $500 in return, went to the public market for bids. A similar model of the truck with only 62,123 miles was found on carsforsale.com for $3,750.
The county received eight eligible bids on the vehicle, coming from as far away as Casper. County employee Brian Beavers submitted the lowest bid of $1,111.
“That’s honestly more than I would (bid),” Ben McDonald, a project manager for Public Works remarked after reading the bid to the commissioners.
Although a 39-year-old truck won’t exactly be an answer to the county’s current budget deficit, it’s still money in the bank, and if registered in the county, will provide even more revenue.
Now the truck will enter the sunset of its years, with Sullivan the proud owner. He said he plans to put a little tender loving care into the vehicle so it can pursue some new adventures.
“I want to fix it up,” Sullivan said, “take it in the hills and drive it.”
