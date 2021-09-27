Homecoming
Buy Now
LAUREN MODLER

Homecoming royalty lines up during the Friday football game, including (from left) King Dane Campbell, Queen Boston Fernandez, Prince Jackson Gail, Princess Ashton Powell, Senior attendants Andrew Dunlap and Greta Sala, Mr. Spirit Matthew Egger, Miss Spirit Cecilia Bell, Junior attendants Kale Mickelson and Mia Beachler, son of Lael and Marcie Beachler, Sophomore attendants Landen Gallagher and Allison Magargal, and Freshman attendants Alan Zhang and Avery Williams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.