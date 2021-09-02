The Cody School Board is asking parents and guardians of elementary students to take a survey regarding students wearing masks during the school day.
“The Board of Trustees' primary goal is to keep students in school and safe,” the email says in part.
Schools were recommended but not required to start the school year, the same way schools finished in the spring.
According to the email, trustees are now worried about students being quarantined numerous times due to being in close contact (less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes without a mask) with someone who is COVID positive.
The rising number of cases in Park County has affected the school district as well. As of Thursday, interim superintendent Tim Foley said 64 staff and students were quarantined, with 10 having tested positive. The elementary schools have been impacted the most, with 48 elementary school students/teachers quarantined and seven positive. The numbers are mostly students.
“We are concerned this will result in a "revolving quarantine" as exposed students are sent home for 14 days only to be exposed and quarantined again after returning to school,” the trustees wrote. “The danger is that widespread student and staff quarantines will close our schools.”
All parents and guardians of elementary school students received email, text and automated calls regarding the survey, which asks whether or not parents would want all elementary school students to wear masks in schools and on busses or would prefer to leave it to personal choice, as it is now. The deadline to submit answers is Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.