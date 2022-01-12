For Aaron Zellner, the car wreck he was in with Kenneth Stone in the fall of 2020 was an event he’ll likely never forget.
“I very vividly remember it,” Zellner said of the point of impact. “Painful guttural sounds, as what I can only describe as death.”
The first full day of the Stone jury trial on Tuesday at the Park County Courthouse featured testimony from four individuals who were in the vehicle involved in the collision with Stone. Each said they have some form of life-altering harm from the incident.
Stephanie Zellner, Aaron’s stepmother, was most seriously injured in the accident, breaking her neck, back, sternum, multiple ribs and experienced internal bleeding. She was life-flighted to Billings from the accident scene.
Aaron Zellner, who was driving the 2020 Dodge Charger rental car involved in the wreck, said he has had to receive therapy to cope with the post traumatic stress disorder he developed as a result of the crash, hampering his ability to drive the busy roads around his home of Cincinnati.
David Zellner, Aaron’s father, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of impact. He suffered a broken wrist and broken shoulder.
Stone is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and causing serious bodily injury while driving under the influence of alcohol in the wreck that injured four people.
The felony carries a jail term of up to 20 years, but the prosecution is pushing for a life sentence because of prior felonies. Stone has been charged with three other felonies since 1994.
Scene of the crash
More details emerged regarding the Oct. 6, 2020 accident that occurred along the North Fork Highway. Aaron Zellner and his girlfriend Katie Daprile, who was riding in the front passenger seat during the crash, said when they rounded a corner on US 14-16-20 West about 11 miles east of Yellowstone National Park they first caught sight of Stone’s 1997 Ford Ranger.
It was almost immediately after that they realized Stone was driving in their westbound lane headed eastbound. The Zellners had taped a cell phone to their car’s front dash that morning to get video of the sights, and it was actively recording throughout the whole crash. Video from this cell phone showed that Stone was in the wrong lane leading up to the crash.
There were only a few seconds on the 50 mph highway stretch where the family had to react.
“I said something to the effect of, ‘what the heck is this guy doing?’” Aaron Zellner recalled.
Aaron Zellner said he honked and started braking but it did nothing to change Stone’s course of direction until the final few feet before the crash when he did start moving back into the right lane. Unfortunately by this point, Aaron Zellner started moving into the eastbound lane in an attempt to avoid a crash. By the time they met they were each around the center line.
“It looked like they were trying to avoid a crash,” Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence said.
Pence said there were no skid marks left from either party at the scene, which he described as “highly unusual.”
Stone’s state
When authorities drew a sample of Stone’s blood about three hours after the crash, results only showed a .02% blood alcohol concentration level, far below the legal limit. But, Pence said in the initial charging affidavit, this blood alcohol level would have been “much higher” had the blood been drawn closer to the crash. Further, Connor Notman, a paramedic who treated Stone about an hour after the crash, noted he smelled alcohol on his breath.
The blood testing also showed the presence of hydrocodone and zolpidem, also known as the sleeping medication Ambien, both medications that are not supposed to be taken in conjunction with alcohol.
“Zolpidem, especially in the combination of alcohol, is significant,” Pence said.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Blain Mollett said Stone was in a “trance” following the crash, unable to respond to commands in an effective manner. Notman reported Stone asking questions repeatedly and being unable to follow basic commands while transporting him to Cody Regional Hospital. Nick Beduhn, Stone’s attorney, started laying the foundation for an argument that these symptoms were due to a concussion, not the intoxication the state was attempting to allude to him being under.
“Wouldn’t it be possible to have a concussion after an event like this?” Beduhn questioned Pence, to which he affirmed.
At no point in the trial did Beduhn initiate extended questioning of any other witness.
Stone also suffered serious injuries during the accident including a dislocated hip and abrasions to his face, likely resulting from the airbags that deployed in his vehicle. There was no further evidence of an impact that could have caused a concussion.
On Wednesday morning, two forensic analysts with the Wyoming State Crime Lab took the witness stand. Forensic Analyst Rachel Chavez said although the state lab can detect for the presence of opiates in a blood sample, it does not possess the technological capability to determine the quantity or when they were ingested. These results were determined by a third-party lab based out of Indianapolis.
The trial is moving much quicker than many anticipated, with a recess held for most of Tuesday afternoon due to witnesses not yet arriving in Cody. With the state’s third witness not arriving at Yellowstone Regional Airport until early afternoon Wednesday, another extended recess was held late Wednesday morning. The trial was scheduled to continue as soon as the third witness was set to arrive Wednesday afternoon.
