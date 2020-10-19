Getting across some of the widest streets in Cody may get easier.
The City of Cody and the Cody School District are working on plans to increase safety for pedestrians in areas where crosswalks are limited. One of the most problematic areas is Big Horn Avenue.
“We have a lot of kids who choose to walk home from the middle school,” said Sam Hummel, the school’s transportation director. “They can jump across Big Horn and be home in a matter of minutes, or hop in a bus and take much longer ... If we provided safe passage over Big Horn, we’d probably see a reduction in routes and be able to reassign a bus or a driver.”
Cody Middle School doesn’t just have a lot of students. The district also uses it as a transfer hub to move students onto different routes. Most bus riders stay in town, unlike some other districts that send most routes out of town.
“In-town riders are probably 70% of our actual riders,” Hummel said.
Cody School Board trustee Stefanie Bell is studying the issues posed by students crossing at Big Horn Avenue, but as of yet, no solutions have been found. That’s in part due to the fact that the street is also a major highway, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation has to approve any changes made to it. It’s also due to cost.
Adding a stoplight intersection along Big Horn would be expensive – anywhere from $250,000 to $400,000 – and it’s a bill that WYDOT will not pay unless new information comes available.
“We’ve offered to install a traffic signal if the district would pay for it,” said WYDOT spokesperson Cody Beers.
Beers said WYDOT is generally against installing crosswalks in places that don’t have signals, and that WYDOT is not in favor of installing a signal on Big Horn.
Another option even more expensive than stoplights would be to install a pedestrian bridge across Big Horn. Beers said such a project would cost “well over” $1 million. A third option, installing a flashing crossing sign and crosswalk, is a nonstarter. Beers said such a crossing would be too dangerous on that section of road.
“We don’t want to put in a crossing on a five-lane highway where people are thinking about going faster instead of slower,” Beers said.
Though Bell is working with WYDOT and the city to find a workable pedestrian solution, she also emphasized that WYDOT’s preferred solution – bussing students across the road – is already in place and available.
“We identified Big Horn Avenue as an obstacle in a safe cross to school,” she said. “That’s the reason why students who live within two miles of the middle school are bussed, to make sure they get there safely.”
The city, for its part, is also trying to increase pedestrian access to the north side of Big Horn in anticipation of further expansion and development along the Big Horn corridor.
Public Works director Phillip Bowman said when reconstruction of Big Horn Avenue was completed a few years ago, WYDOT installed conduits for traffic lights at the intersection of Big Horn and Blackburn.
“At some point in the relatively near future, there will be a traffic signal at Blackburn,” Bowman said.
Stoplights would include a pedestrian crossing.
A middle ground solution along Big Horn, possibly near Freedom or Robert, could be a High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk Beacon, or HAWK Beacon.
HAWK Beacons are a step short of a full traffic signal. They are lights that hang over the road, activated by a pedestrian who wants to cross. Bowman said they are common in cities throughout the West. The beacons are also expensive to install, often around $200,000, and are generally installed in the middle of a block instead of at an intersection, according to Beers.
Ultimately, changes to Big Horn will come down to traffic patterns meeting certain requirements set by WYDOT and the federal government. An equipment malfunction last fall and the COVID-19 pandemic this spring prevented WYDOT from collecting updated data on the road. That data is a critical part of the process for installing a crossing.
Bowman said in order for WYDOT to install pedestrian crossings on Big Horn, there had to be at least 20 people trying to cross the road during peak hours, but by bussing students across the road for their safety, it makes it difficult to hit that threshold.
“It’s a bit of a chicken and egg situation,” Bowman said. “The city would like to be proactive, not reactive with this. We have every intent of continuing to work with WYDOT to implement pedestrians crossings on Big Horn.”
WYDOT, for its part, is not completely ruling out an eventual crossing somewhere on Big Horn, though Beers was in agreement with Bowman that the crossing would likely be at Blackburn before one made its way closer to the middle school.
He met with Cody School District superintendent Peg Monteith last Tuesday to discuss options for street crossings, part of an ongoing collaboration between the state agency and local governments.
“This is something we’ve been talking about for years,” Beers said. “We’re going to have to study it more than it’s been studied to be realistic about what we’re going to do there and to spend taxpayer dollars in a responsible manner.”
