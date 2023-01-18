On the 37,000-acre Alder Creek Fire in 2021, the Wyoming Hotshots were spiked near the fire on the Big Hole River in Montana.
It is a beautiful area, and crew member Kyle Miller wanted to capture it with his camera. He said the resulting photograph was one of the more complicated he’s taken, but it’s also now one of his favorite shots.
“It’s a 20-second exposure of a couple Wyoming Hotshots crew members unwinding along the river at our spike camp,” he said. “The shot was set up with the help of Morgan Brackett, who held an off-body flash for me behind a black jacket to freeze the subjects along the river.
“Being spiked near the fire is a fairly common occurrence, but it’s not always so scenic. When it is, I try to capture a few pictures before turning in for the night.”
It was nine years ago that Miller, of Cody, decided to buy a camera and begin teaching himself the different photography elements.
“I started on a whim,” he said. “I had the old compact point-and-shoot camera years ago and thought it was fun, so decided I’d get a little better image quality if I bought a DSLR.”
Two years later he began bringing the camera as part of his fireline gear and then taking it into the fires with him.
“In a season the camera’s not out very often at all,” he said. “It’s very much if things are slow and there’s light that would make a nice shot. That’s when I’ll stop, so in a given year it’s such a small portion of the time.”
Miller started his wildfire career in 2004 on the Lolo National Forest in Montana. In 2010 he took a position with the Wyoming Hotshots and has been a part of the crew in various positions ever since.
In a typical fire season, the seasonal crew joins the regulars in early May, and the Hotshots are typically on the road by mid-May on assignments around the country and continue until October. Assignments last two weeks, with a couple of days added on each side for travel.
“Typically with it being a hotshot crew there’s not a lot of downtime, you’re called out fairly regularly,” he said.
The Wyoming Hotshots’ assignments are mostly in the western U.S., but the crew has fought fires in Minnesota and Tennessee. A few firefighters, including Miller, also did a two-month long assignment to Australia in 2019 during the major bush fires.
While out on assignments, Miller’s camera only comes out during low-risk situations when the crew is mainly monitoring a fire.
“Low-intensity fire makes good pictures,” he said. “The first thing I’m really looking for is good light and then the second thing I’m looking for is somebody in the picture doing something.”
“The crew actually jokes about it,” he added. “They call it ‘Kyle light’ because I love when you have the diffused light and the smoke and there’s not a lot going on in the background to distract from the subject.”
Miller has gotten good at recognizing potential photographs.
“I don’t have time to set up shots, you’re almost shooting off your hip,” he said.
To compensate, Miller said he shoots a little wider and crops the photo to make sure he gets the composition he wants.
“There’s pictures that I’m excited to get on the computer (after taking them),” he said. “But I’ve also missed ones and think, ‘Oh, man, that would have been one of my best pictures.’”
One of the latter was during a fire in California.
“There was this big burning oak in the sun with some of the hardest sun rays coming through it and rolling up through the smoke, one of our guys is cutting it and he’s just absolutely silhouetted,” Miller said.
He could see the shot clearly in his mind before remembering he didn’t have his camera with him.
“We were doing these little runs with Cal Fire and I didn’t have time to throw my camera in,” he said. “That one eats at me. That was probably four years ago. It would have been one of the best pictures I would have had.”
Miller said it’s a continual learning process, but he’s able to share his work on the Wyoming Hotshots’ Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as his own personal photography pages.
“We use them quite a bit for recruiting purposes too, so it’s really been a learning process and interesting to see people’s reactions to the photos,” he said.
For the past few years, Miller also has used his photos to create a calendar that is for a fundraiser to help other firefighters.
There are two main organizations that help firefighters and their families in the case of fatalities – the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and the Eric Marsh Foundation.
The Eric Marsh Foundation was started by Eric’s wife Amanda after he was one of 19 of the 20 men from the Granite Mountain Hotshots who perished in a fire near Yarnell, Ariz., in 2013.
The nonprofit is dedicated to raising funds for injured or fallen wildland firefighters and their families. It also provides scholarships to Wildland Fire Academies across the nation for incoming students.
“The Eric Marsh Foundation is a lot smaller organization and a lot newer organization,” Miller said. “I talked to Amanda about it, and we’ve just been doing it ever since. It’s nice to be able to contribute and use the pictures for public awareness.”
Unable to take as many pictures this past fire season, Miller said the 2023 calendar was a collection of some of his best work. The calendar quickly sold out.
To see more of Miller’s photographs, go to kylemillerphotography.com.
