A new voluntary, producer-led approach to the conservation of big game migration corridors on private lands — first announced in Cody in May — was made official Monday, Oct. 17.
With the signing of the memorandum of understanding by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Wyoming producers will be eligible to participate in three programs designed to incentivize the conservation of private lands used as a migratory corridor by wildlife including elk and mule deer, Gordon said.
“Good management of private lands benefits wildlife, and that is something we are recognizing today,” Gordon said. “Wildlife in Wyoming depends on those private lands … Wyoming’s ranches and farmers really deserve to be recognized and rewarded for their role in wildlife management ... (These programs) reward ranches for practices they’ve been doing for hundreds of years.”
The first of these programs is the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which focuses on integrating conservation practices —such as prescribed grazing systems, the control of invasive species, restoration of degraded aspens, removal of encroached woodlands and restoration of wet meadows — in order to develop and restore wildlife habitat on working lands. In 2023, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service plans to invest $6 million in the EQIP program in Wyoming, Vilsack said.
The Agricultural Conservation Easement Program will help producers who want to establish long-term conservation easements to protect sensitive landscapes and prime farmlands from being developed for land uses incompatible with wildlife migrations, such as residential subdivisions, mining or the development of wind or solar energy facilities. NRCS has invested $10 million into the ACEP program in Wyoming, Vilsack said.
Lastly, a habitat lease program through the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program will help producers maintain and protect grasslands while still enabling haying and grazing activities to continue. The lease would reward landowners who provide such habitat with annual payments.
The programs were inspired by extensive feedback gathered during listening sessions held with producers from across Wyoming, Gordon said.
Ranchers and farmers in Wyoming will be able to apply for the conservation programs beginning later this fall, Vilsack said.
If the pilot programs are successful, USDA eventually seeks to scale up this model across the west, using the lessons learned in Wyoming, Vilsack said.
“Hopefully, what we learn here with this pilot in Wyoming does in fact create an opportunity for us to replicate this in other states,” Vilsack said. “At the end of the day, my hope is, by beginning this conversation and work in Wyoming, we can begin to build a trust relationship between state and federal governments, between USDA and producers, and between those who are concerned about conservation and those who furnish us with a bounty from their farms and ranches. So, this is an exciting day for us.”
The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding formalizes plans announced in Cody in May by USDA Undersecretary Robert Bonnie. Bonnie said the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem would particularly benefit from these new conservation efforts as 30% of the ecosystem includes private lands.
This side of Yellowstone provides winter range essential to the elk, mule deer, pronghorn and bighorn sheep that migrate from Yellowstone each year, wildlife ccologist Arthur Middleton previously told the Cody Enterprise, and many of those animals cross over private lands.
“I’m really excited about this program,” Middleton told the Enterprise in May. “What this is about is investing in locally led conservation efforts that I’ve believed were necessary for many, many years.”
