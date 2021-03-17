After two UTVs broke through the ice on Buffalo Bill Reservoir last week, the Park County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people of the dangers on the ice.
On March 7, two side-by-side recreational vehicles broke through the ice on the north side of the Buffalo Bill Reservoir near Cedar Mountain Point. No one was hurt, and the owners of these vehicles were able to retrieve their side-by-sides the next day without assistance. However, the Park County Sheriff’s Office wants to take this opportunity to remind everyone that proper ice recreation safety can mean the difference between life and death.
The thickness of the ice is very inconsistent this time of year. As the weather continues to warm up, the ice will become more dangerous. Certain areas may seem safe but may be very close to areas that are less stable. Anyone who decides to go out on to the ice should always wear a personal flotation device. Any number of conditions, including, but not limited to: stress fractures, air pockets or overly fatigued ice can cause otherwise strong ice to give way.
Moreover, ice is always and continually changing. Without a personal flotation device, a victim can drown within 2-15 minutes, depending on the water temperature, due to loss of voluntary muscle control.
Sheriff Scott Steward recommends that people not travel onto the ice at this time, due to the warm weather and rapidly deteriorating conditions. For those that do venture out on open ice, carry a pair of “ice awls” or “ice picks” with them, preferably on a loop hung around their necks.
“These devices held in each hand will enable the victim to self-rescue by gripping the ice, allowing the victim to pull themselves up and out of the water,” Steward said.
