All of Park County’s 190 employees can expect at least a 50-cent-per-hour raise on their paychecks starting in July.
The county commissioners approved the cost-of-living adjustment with a 3-1 vote at their meeting Tuesday morning.
The raise will bump the lowest pay on the step schedule from $11.92 to $12.42 per hour.
They also approved, with that same vote, funding for the equivalent of a two-step wage increase for every employee in each of the departments, to be disbursed to the department heads and distributed as they see fit.
In total, $435,000 will be devoted for the pay raises. An hourly employee could receive up to a 3.68% raise, while department heads could make 4.48%.
“Our wages just have not kept up at all with where we need to be,” commissioner Dossie Overfield said.
Commissioner Scott Mangold agreed and mentioned how the county is now competing with employers like Wendy’s for its lower paying jobs, but also said raises shouldn’t necessarily be given every year as the hiring market could become less competitive in the coming years.
The step increase plays an important part in overall payroll.
In April, the commissioners approved doubling the step schedule, to enable smaller raises more often. Due to the change, the most recent approval would only be considered a one-step funding benefit if it had been enacted last year.
Department heads still have to stay within the step schedule when giving these additional raises, so some of this funding will have to be returned to the county.
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel cast the one dissenting vote against the raises. He said it wasn’t that he was against giving a raise, but couldn’t stomach the size of raises that were given.
“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to face as a commissioner personally, because I’m truly not as heartless as many of you think,” he said. “I also represent all the constituents within the county, that many of them say we have a pretty good deal here at the county.
“This may cause layoffs for the future.”
Thiel said the county’s wages may be lower than the private sector, but its health insurance makes up the gap. He said a lack of clarity as far as how employees can move up within their department is a larger issue in his view.
In 2020, the commissioners gave department heads funding to disburse a one-time 2% wage bonus to employees they felt deserving. Commissioner Joe Tilden had fought to make this COLA permanent, but that request was rejected by the commissioners.
The last permanent and county-wide raise was given in 2018, when a 5% COLA was tendered.
The raises will come at a cost and are not without some give-and-take from the employees themselves.
There will be a 5% increase to all health insurance premiums for county employees. This will only partially offset the 11% increase being charged to the county. Overfield said the county has enough funding in its insurance pool to cover the remaining 6%.
A few potential changes were also discussed for the future, including the commitment to considering yearly raises, a county dental plan that would be paid by the employees, and human resources training for department heads.
Overfield had met monthly over the last year with a committee of department heads, trying to devise ideas to save the county money while supporting the employees more.
