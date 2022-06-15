image
Gas prices and diesel prices rose to over $5 per gallon at gas stations around Cody including the Sinclair station on Sheridan Avenue. Over the past 18 months, the average price of gas in Wyoming has increased from roughly $2 per gallon to $4.79 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. It’s a new all-time high for gas per gallon.

 Morgan Phillips

