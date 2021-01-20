The state legislators representing Cody area residents are dealing with a very different session than in the past.
Regardless, with Monday’s swearing-in ceremony behind them, all three are getting down to work and eyeing various bills they’ve zeroed in on for this session.
For Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, who replaced David Northrup as the representative for the house district covering east Cody and the rural area along the Powell Highway as well as Clark, Monday was special despite the unique environment.
“I occupied my seat in the House Chambers and really enjoyed being able to interact with fellow legislators in person,” she said.
In Cheyenne, Sen. Tim French likewise was sworn in for his first term as state senator for the Cody region on Monday and said he’s ready to get to work.
Rep. Sandy Newsome is ready for another term and is again working to shepherd a bill from Cody High School’s Youth for Justice club (Rodriguez-Williams is also behind one of the CHS-supported measures) among other bills, including a supplemental budget.
The body will reconvene via zoom on Jan. 27 for eight days and is planning to meet in-person March 1-April 2.
Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (HD 50)
Rodriguez-Williams started working with the Legislative Service Office in December to sponsor HB 70, Abortion Informed Consent.
“I believe that every woman considering an abortion should receive complete information on abortion and if they submit to do so it should be done only after being ‘fully informed,’” she said. “There are two lives being affected by the decision. This bill would protect the unborn child from a woman’s uninformed decision to have an abortion and reduce the risk to discover later that there could be psychological consequences.”
She’s co-sponsoring SJ 1, Taxes to voters, a resolution proposing to amend the Wyoming Constitution to require the consent of electors to impose taxes, and to provide a ballot statement.
“I believe this is important, because it puts the power in the people’s hands,” she said. “Their voice needs to be heard and they need to decide whether or not they want another financial burden being placed upon them.”
She’s also co-sponsoring another bill that will have to work its way through the Senate first, SF 34, Born alive infant means of care. The bill would require the commonly accepted means of care that would be rendered to any other infant born alive shall be employed in the treatment of any viable infant aborted alive.
“This bill is important to me and protects the most vulnerable humans, the unborn,” she said.
Rodriguez-Williams ran on pro-life issues as well as mental health matters, so she said she’s also keeping an eye on HB 62, Suicide Prevention. This bill would require school districts to include suicide prevention instruction in a health and safety program.
“I appreciate this bill because it specifies that the instruction must be evidence-based,” she said. “Park County has been active in suicide prevention for many years. In fact, I personally have taught an evidence-based, gatekeeper-level training in high school health classes.
“Normalizing mental health struggles creates a safe environment where youth might come forward and ask for help. It might be for themselves or for a friend.”
She has also been assigned to serve on the Joint Judiciary committee and said she’s excited to continue working on bills that have been worked in the interim by the previous committee members.
Tim French (SD 18)
French, like his new house colleague, is supporting SF 34, in line with his pro-life position while campaigning for the seat.
I ran on a pro-life platform and this bill requires “the commonly accepted means of care to be employed in the treatment of any infant born alive” and “imposing duties on physicians performing abortions,’” he said. “In my view a baby that survives an abortion procedure deserves every means possible to save the life of that baby. To me it’s an abomination to stand by and do nothing and watch the baby die. I strongly support this bill and will vote for it.”
French is also eyeing and preparing to oppose two revenue-generating bills in the house.
HB 37, Road Usage Charge, would affect every person in the county who drives, French said, especially as many in the state drive long distances.
There will be a per mile or flat tax charged for individual use and it allows for a mileage metering system with a management structure for collecting payment.
“It creates a new tax, another layer of government bureaucracy to administer the program, and is an intrusion into peoples’ privacy,” he said. “I haven’t heard from anyone in Park County who likes this bill. If this bill makes it to the Senate floor, I will vote against it.”
The house is also considering HB 26, Fuel Tax, which would increase the fuel tax by an additional nine cents, raising the Wyoming fuel tax to $0.33 per gallon.
“The people of Park County are struggling to pay their bills, keep their jobs, and keep their business afloat,” French said. “They don’t need another chunk of money taken out of their family’s budget. I oppose this bill and will vote against it.”
Sandy Newsome
(HD 24)
Rep. Sandy Newsome said the key bill on her agenda is the supplemental budget in light of the state revenue being slashed by the tough economy of 2020. Gov. Mark Gordon has already advised state agencies to make large cuts.
“We certainly need to make cuts,” Newsome said. “The governor’s budget is a good start but the legislature will need to examine the details to make sure that we are acting effectively and efficiently.”
Tied into the budget is the School Recalibration bill, HB61, which will set the model for K-12 funding for state schools for the next five years. It’s a key bill for Newsome to tackle in her first session as a member of the education committee.
“There will necessarily be cuts to school funding because the current model is unsustainable,” she said.
Newsome too is following the Suicide Prevention bill because it would require suicide education for students in the schools as part of their health class.
“I have supported other Youth for Justice supported bills and will support this one,” Newsome said.
She said there are two bills dealing with meat processing that are of particular interest to her. HB 51 and 54 both support the meat packing industry by providing for grants and low interest loans.
“I have been supportive of both Legacy Meats and Wyoming Authentic Products as they grow their businesses in Cody,” she said. “This additional funding from the state would allow them to grow and prosper.”
(0) comments
