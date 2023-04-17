“This is an inexcusable tragedy, Mr. Getzfreid,” Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson said moments before Jason Getzfreid, 29, of Powell pleaded guilty to murdering his four-month-old child during a change of plea hearing April 12.
“A child, only four months old, died in your care,” Simpson said. “A totally innocent person who never even had a chance of life, dead because of your incompetence and willful indifference.”
During the hearing, a plea agreement was reached that amended Getzfreid’s charge from murder in the first degree to murder in the second degree. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve between 30 and 35 years in a state prison.
Getzfreid also pleaded no contest to sex abuse of a minor in the second degree after he took, in Simpson’s words, “immodest, immoral and indecent liberties” with a 16-year-old girl in 2020. He was sentenced to between 2 and 4 years in a state prison.
Before his arrest on Sept. 8, 2021, Getzfreid had initially told police the baby had rolled off the couch, hit the floor and went limp, the affidavit said.
After the baby was transported to a hospital in Salt Lake City from Powell Valley Healthcare, Getzfreid told a nurse, “sometimes you just get frustrated you know and you try not to” while using his hands to demonstrate holding an object and shaking it, the affidavit said.
Deemed non-responsive, the baby died Aug. 27, 2021.
Simpson granted the plea agreement despite his own objections.
“I’m not a party to the plea agreement,” Simpson said. “It’s inexplicable to take a life and not have to pay more in terms of the life of the perpetrator.”
According to Getzfreid’s counsel, Timothy Blatt, there were “extensive negotiations” with the state, who “did not amend these charges lightly.”
Blatt said he spoke to an expert in shaken-baby cases who said these cases are different from typical homicide cases because there is no intent to harm, the parents love their children and are devastated by the death of the child.
“Her opinion is ... when they get frustrated and shake the child, [parents] don’t understand the danger it puts them in,” Blatt said. “There is no intent to cause abuse, but is done out of frustration.”
Because “the facts of the case were different than what you’d typically see in a child-abuse murder charge,” Blatt said the state agreed to plead the charge down to second degree murder, which carries a minimum sentence of 20 years.
“The state increased it to 30 years minimum,” he noted.
Simpson said no amount of sentencing would be sufficient.
“I don’t know how anyone really atones for a crime like this,” he said, explaining that in such cases, the judicial system is inadequate.
“We have a death penalty. We have life imprisonment, but many times the damage is so horrific, so horrendous, so long-lasting that none of these can ever provide any type of peace or satisfaction,” he said.
Simpson said he wanted to impose a greater sentence, hoping Getzfreid thought about the death “every day, every single moment while you’re in that cell.”
After pleading guilty, Getzfreid made a statement about the events that led up to the baby’s death.
He said the baby had started fussing, and he tried to give her a pacifier and swaddle her but then realized she needed a diaper change.
“Before I picked her up to check her diaper, I asked her what her problem was, and I started shaking her,” he said. “[And] she started crying worse.”
Getzfreid said he then set the baby on the couch, but “when I reached over, she rolled or fell or something and hit the floor. That’s when she went limp and unresponsive.”
The mother of the four-month-old also made a statement.
“There are no words to describe the hole left in my heart and in my life,” she told Getzfreid. “You single-handedly destroyed my life.”
She described how while she watches her friend’s children grow up, she feels despair at the thought that her baby should be here, that she would be turning two-years-old this year.
“I shouldn’t have nightmares that make me want to stay awake rather than sleep,” she said. “All I see is the hospital ... hearing the alarms and hearing the doctor say, ‘I’m sorry for your loss.’”
The mother said there was nothing that could make this okay.
“She was just an innocent baby. I hope this haunts you,” she said.
Getzfreid responded, saying, “I didn’t mean to cause harm to my daughter ... Knowing I hurt my little girl makes me sick to my stomach.”
He apologized for “failing in the worst way imaginable as a husband and as a father.”
Following sentencing, Simpson ordered a memorial to be built in Cody in honor of the four-month-old baby, using any money Getzfreid makes while working in prison.
“So this child will always have a permanent place within the county and the town she was born,” Simpson said. “People can go and take some solace that this beautiful little creature taken from this Earth far too young will always be remembered and cherished.”
