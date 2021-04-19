CHEYENNE (WNE) – With more than a year left until Wyoming’s 2022 primary election, Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), reported a strong start to her campaign’s fundraising efforts last week, accruing roughly $1.5 million in contributions over the first quarter of 2021 and outraising the challengers that have emerged since her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.
The $1.54 million raised in the first quarter by Cheney, who has held Wyoming’s sole House seat since 2017, reflects a higher quarterly amount than any she has reported during the past three elections, according to Federal Election Commission reports.
Her campaign closed the first quarter of 2021 with roughly $1.43 million in cash on hand.
A pair of her competitors, led by state Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R-Cheyenne), also had noteworthy starts to their fundraising efforts.
Bouchard, who was the first to announce his campaign against Cheney following her impeachment vote of Trump in January, raised roughly $334,000 in the first quarter, with about $164,000 in cash on hand heading into April, according to his FEC report filed last week.
Another state lawmaker running against the incumbent congresswoman, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper), trailed both Cheney and Bouchard in first-quarter fundraising. Gray reported roughly $173,000 in contributions, with about $133,000 of that coming from his own pocket and another $5,800 coming from his father.
Last week, Trump issued a statement suggesting he will be backing a candidate in the race in the near future.
His statement came shortly after Cheney, who has repeatedly condemned the former president’s role in inciting a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto that she would not support Trump if he was the GOP nominee for president in 2024.
