Gunwerks is now suing more Cody businesses as part of a lawsuit regarding a 43,396-square-foot building it received with the help of Forward Cody in 2020. Sletten Construction and Plan One Architects were added to the suit earlier this month.
Gunwerks is accusing Sletten and Plan One of breach of contract. It already accused and sued Forward Cody for breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing.
The building on Blackburn Avenue is used by Gunwerks today, but was not built to the quality and specifications CEO Aaron Davidson said he expected when he entered into the contract with Forward Cody and the State of Wyoming. In July 2018, the Cody City Council agreed to support a state grant and loan application submitted by Forward Cody.
Sletten had the winning bid for the project at $5.45 million.
Davidson said there are “millions of dollars” of shortcomings in the building’s construction, “riddled with defects and errors,” according to the court filing. He said specifically, there are major issues with the sheetrock, concrete, metal siding and the site’s lack of the necessary design to drain water properly. The court filing also listed complaints about the installation and operation of the building’s HVAC systems, ceiling heights, door and window flashings and construction and design of the shooting tunnel.
Davidson said when it came to disputing issues with Sletten, the contractor on the project, it felt as if Forward Cody were not on their side. He said if Forward Cody had made sure Sletten upheld the promises made in the contractual agreement, there would be no shortcomings in the construction. Sletten did not respond to requests for comment prior to being named in the lawsuit.
Gunwerks is alleging the defendants failed to follow through on a contractual agreement to provide the kind of facility it said they had agreed upon. It is suing for $3 million or more in the case.
Subpoenas were issued to the new defendants last week, including Sletten President Shawn Warner, also a member of the Forward Cody board.
Wapiti resident Scott Weber said he has a drafted a petition urging Gov. Mark Gordon to remove Forward Cody. He said he is having a talk with Gov. Mark Gordon about this issue on Feb. 4.
“Everyone drops the ball all around in their zeal to get a new business in town,” Weber said.
