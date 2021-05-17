Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) have introduced a bill to study changes in highway use for the first time since 1997, almost a quarter of a century ago. The Highway Cost Allocation Study Act of 2021 would require the Secretary of the Department of Transportation to conduct a study of vehicular highway use. This information would inform decisions to address the Highway Trust Fund’s revenue shortfalls during its next reauthorization cycle.

