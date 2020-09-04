The man who piloted Yellowstone Regional Airport through some of its most transformative years and largest period of growth is retiring.
Bob Hooper, general manager at YRA since 2006, will be retiring from his duties on Sept. 30, near the time of his 67th birthday, the airport board announced Tuesday.
“He’s really done a lot to build up the air service here, to help with the general aviation,” said Bucky Hall, YRA Board chairman.
“It’s the right time,” Hooper said.
The announcement was made following a roughly 10-minute executive session held by the YRA board. Hooper was not present for the meeting – Cody City Attorney Scott Kolpitcke was.
“We weren’t positive we were going to accept his retirement offer,” Hall said.
Hooper took over the airport at a time when it was preparing to move into its current terminal.
“I immediately went into planning for that,” Hooper said, “monitoring construction progress, design, inside fixtures, completing the project from the ground up.”
He has championed many general infrastructure projects for the airport and revenue opportunities like direct flights to Chicago and soliciting businesses for the restaurant space.
Hooper, Hall and Sen. Hank Coe have often served as the face of the airport when lobbying with officials at United Airlines headquarters in Chicago and SkyWest Airlines headquarters in St. George, Utah.
In early 2019, Hooper pushed to have the restaurant space directly connect into the secure terminal area, expanding services to outgoing flyers. This work was completed before the summer 2019 season, one of the busiest in YRA history.
During his time as GM, passenger emplanements nearly doubled at YRA. It is now the third busiest airport in Wyoming behind Jackson Hole and Casper.
He credited this growth to marketing opportunities secured through the Park County Travel Council and Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Hooper also laid the groundwork for future projects through the airport’s master plan, which delineates projects like the terminal and runway expansions that will happen over the next 10 years.
One of the first projects that will occur in the near future is the building of seven general aviation hangars, paid for by Kevin Button of Monarch Limited LLC.
“I hope it can keep its growth growing,” Hooper said, “commercial and private aviation growth, embracing both.”
He also helped manage a responsible fiscal budget for the airport, which helped YRA become a recipient of significant CARES Act funding, to the tune of up to $18 million over the next five years. Part of the formula the Federal Aviation Administration used to determine how much each airport was allocated was based on debt to income ratio.
“YRA is in very good financial condition,” Hooper said.
At least $6 million of this funding will be used for infrastructure projects at the airport while $5 million is to be used on general expenses over the next five years, alleviating the airport, from dependence on the city and county for annual funding.
Hooper has seen considerable change over the 41 years he has worked in the aviation industry.
“The biggest change has been the consolidation of airlines,” he said.
Prior to YRA, he worked with the original Frontier Airlines and then moved over to Continental Airlines.
He did have at least one hiccup as general manager. He was put on semi-paid suspension for about a month in June 2019 for employee-related issues.
Hooper said he will continue to live here and for now is focusing on fishing and “just enjoying life.”
Hall said the board will discuss a search for a new general manager at its meeting next Wednesday.
