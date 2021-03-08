Suicide can be prevented. Knowing some early warning signs for declining mental health can stop someone from reaching the point of suicidal action and start getting them the help they need.
Yellowstone Behavioral Health Center listed some of the warning signs to look out for, including:
• Changes in behavior, like clothing, appearance and academic performance for children
• Increasing isolation and withdrawal from others
• Increased irritability
• Lack of interest in former hobbies
• Changes in weight, more than 5% up or down
• Changes in sleep patterns
• Increase in psychosomatic symptoms like ghost cramps, sore throats or stomach aches
“Your change in behavior is your communication with the world,” said YBHC Clinical Director Shaun Balch. “Your change in behavior is asking for help.”
If you are concerned about someone in your life slipping down a dangerous path, Balch said the important thing to do is simply to ask them what is going on.
“People believe there is a formula for this,” he said. “Don’t complicate it. Just ask. Check in. Acknowledge them. You’re not going to make it worse.”
Yellowstone Behavioral operates a 24/7 crisis line that can connect you to a counselor any time of day or night. Call 888-863-0535 to speak with a licensed professional.
